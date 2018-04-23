Paris Hilton talks #MeToo, marriage and becoming a mom

NEW YORK — Paris Hilton “literally regrets” saying before the 2016 election that women who accused then-candidate Donald Trump of sexual misconduct were merely after fame and attention.

Addressing a crowd Saturday at the beauty industry event Beautycon Festival NYC, the beauty and fashion mogul, high-priced DJ and hotel heiress was asked about those remarks by moderator Phillip Picardi.

“I applaud every woman for coming out because of the things that are happening right now,” Hilton said in the one-on-one chat on stage. “It is so important with this entire #MeToo movement and all of the women coming forward and coming together and ending this. It’s just been happening for so long.”

Picardi also asked about headlines a couple of years ago that declared her a “ditzy blonde” no more: “Were you ever a ditzy blonde, Paris Hilton?”

To which she responded: “I wouldn’t get this far in life being a dumb blonde.”

That rep, Hilton said, played out on “The Simple Life,” one of television’s first reality shows, along with the infamous sex tape that helped put her on the celebrity map.

“They told me to play a character and kind of play that ditzy blonde but it was never really me,” she said of the Fox and E! series that ran for four years, beginning in 2003. “I was just being entertaining. … That’s just how the world got introduced to me. Yeah, I’m the exact opposite.”

These days, Hilton has some new bling, an engagement rock from actor Chris Zylka, who played Flash Thompson in the 2012 film “The Amazing Spider-Man.” She said they met eight years ago and began dating two years ago. He popped the question on their Christmas ski vacation in Aspen, Colorado.

“We are on a mountain skiing and he literally just surprised me with this ring and it was one of the most romantic moments of my life,” Hilton said.

The wedding will be this year, followed — hopefully — by the arrival of “a little Paris” next year, she said, “or her name will be London.” At 36, Hilton added: “I’ve always wanted to be a mom.”

True love, she said, is a great fit.

“I’ve never felt happier. I’ve never felt like I’m in a better place,” she said. “I finally feel like an adult. I’m loving life.”

