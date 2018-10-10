Paul Brandt, High Valley and friends are bringing their Journey tour to Red Deer

Jess Moskaluke and Hunter Brothers are also on the Centrium bill

Much awarded Canadian country artist Paul Brandt will be joined by High Valley, Jess Moskaluke and the Hunter Brothers on The Journey Tour. (Promotional photo).

There’s still a chance to see Red Deer’s biggest country concert of the season.

Paul Brandt, High Valley, Jess Moskaluke, and the Hunter Brothers are performing at Red Deer’s Centrium on Jan. 29.

The musicians, who are on The Journey Tour, include Juno Award and Canadian Country Music Association award winners.

Brandt’s newest collection of songs, The Journey BNA: Vol.2 comes out on Nov. 9. The release of the EP is preceded by Bittersweet, a single co-written by High Valley’s Brad Rempel and featuring guitarist Lindsay Ell.

Brandt said he feel fortunate to have some of the best friends he’s made in the music business on this tour. “There’s a palpable energy and chemistry when we are in the room together, and I can’t wait to bring that to stages across Canada.”

For more information, please visit www.ticketsalberta.com.