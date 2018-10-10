Much awarded Canadian country artist Paul Brandt will be joined by High Valley, Jess Moskaluke and the Hunter Brothers on The Journey Tour. (Promotional photo).

Paul Brandt, High Valley and friends are bringing their Journey tour to Red Deer

Jess Moskaluke and Hunter Brothers are also on the Centrium bill

There’s still a chance to see Red Deer’s biggest country concert of the season.

Paul Brandt, High Valley, Jess Moskaluke, and the Hunter Brothers are performing at Red Deer’s Centrium on Jan. 29.

The musicians, who are on The Journey Tour, include Juno Award and Canadian Country Music Association award winners.

Brandt’s newest collection of songs, The Journey BNA: Vol.2 comes out on Nov. 9. The release of the EP is preceded by Bittersweet, a single co-written by High Valley’s Brad Rempel and featuring guitarist Lindsay Ell.

Brandt said he feel fortunate to have some of the best friends he’s made in the music business on this tour. “There’s a palpable energy and chemistry when we are in the room together, and I can’t wait to bring that to stages across Canada.”

For more information, please visit www.ticketsalberta.com.

Previous story
Maggie Gyllenhaal defends ‘The Deuce’ in the wake of James Franco allegations

Just Posted

Baby among injured in head-on Hwy 2 collision

Police said minivan driven by 77-year-old was going wrong way on Hwy 2

Enrolment up in Red Deer Public Schools

Red Deer Public Schools enrolment up by 247 student to 11,121

Heritage Recognition Awards held in Red Deer next month

Preservation, education and awareness honoured

More cannabis retailers seek to open in Red Deer

One application denied by MPC on Wednesday

Not everyone trained but Red Deer RCMP ready for legalization

Red Deer doesn’t have saliva screening equipment for THC yet

Cannabis forbidden for federal prison guards in the 24 hours before a shift

OTTAWA — Federal prison guards and other front-line correctional workers will not… Continue reading

Taylor Swift wins big at AMAs and encourages fans to vote

Taylor Swift kicked off her week with a rare political post on… Continue reading

Melania Trump: Women accusing men should ‘show the evidence’

WASHINGTON — First lady Melania Trump says women who make accusations of… Continue reading

Focus on rising costs of Indigenous legal claims as Ottawa preps financial books

OTTAWA — The federal government’s forthcoming annual public accounts will release a… Continue reading

Condo boards should set out rules before cannabis legalization: lawyers

VANCOUVER — Homeowner groups need to quickly establish rules for marijuana growing… Continue reading

Most residents allowed home after pipeline explosion near Prince George, B.C.

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. — Most residents of a northern B.C. community are… Continue reading

Category 4 hurricane Michael roars towards Florida coast on northern course

Michael roared towards the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane this… Continue reading

Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices

The explosion that rocked Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery on Monday is… Continue reading

Most Read