Paul McCartney returns to Liverpool’s Cavern Club cellar bar

LONDON — Paul McCartney has returned to the famous Liverpool club credited with being the birthplace of the Beatles.

The 76-year-old played an exclusive performance Thursday at the Cavern Club — the cellar bar where the Fab Four played in their early years.

Some 270 fans packed into a sweltering room to watch McCartney after lining up for free tickets at the Echo Arena box office after the gig was announced.

“Liverpool. Cavern,” McCartney said as he opened the show. “Those are words that go together well.”

McCartney played the guitar and the keyboard in a performance which lasted almost two hours. He played Beatles classics including “Love Me Do,” ”I Saw Her Standing There” and “Get Back,” as well as songs from his new album “Egypt Station.”

The Beatle dropped a hint about the gig during an appearance on Wednesday at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts. Word spread, and fans gathered outside the club before running to the arena to seek tickets.

Gina and Paul Magee asked for the day off work to attend. Luckily, their bosses were sympathetic.

“It’s once in a lifetime, isn’t it?” Paul Magee said. “I don’t think he’ll ever come to the Cavern again.”

McCartney spoke of memories and his bandmates — and asked people in the crowd not to take pictures.

“All those years ago we came here and played, and we didn’t know if we had any future. We did OK,” he said. “Coming back here with all my guys and all my crew and stuff, it’s pretty amazing.”

Previous story
Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard to appear in Toronto court today on sex charges
Next story
Patriots sport new-look defence after Super Bowl loss

Just Posted

Red Deer practises river chemical spill response

Fire-medics and city environmental services staff had joint training session near CPR Bridge

Central Alberta’s Flags of Remembrance project needs more help

Anyone interested can attend July 31 meeting in Sylvan Lake

WATCH: Survey found quality of life in Red Deer is still good — but not as rosy as it used to be for some

2018 Citizen Satisfaction Survey results were released Thursday

Lacombe councillor Thalia Hibbs adds her name to UCP nomination

Hibbs will challenge MLA Ron Orr and Rita Reich for the Lacombe-Ponoka UCP nomination

Wheels in motion: Alberta expands rural bus service pilot project

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — Alberta is expanding a pilot project to ensure… Continue reading

Rocky Mountain Airshow hits the skies Wednesday evening

Canadian Forces Snowbirds and CF- 18 already in town for the big show

Latest calf born to endangered killer whales dies off British Columbia

VANCOUVER — A female killer whale has been spotted in the waters… Continue reading

Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are the now the… Continue reading

Teacher charged in 2017 death of student who drowned on trip to Algonquin Park

TORONTO — An Ontario teacher has been charged in the death of… Continue reading

When NYPD horses lose shoes, the blacksmith comes to them

NEW YORK — It’s like AAA for horses. When one of the… Continue reading

Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard to appear in Toronto court today on sex charges

TORONTO — A lawyer for the frontman of the band Hedley is… Continue reading

House where Rosa Parks sought refuge set for auction

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — The house where Rosa Parks sought refuge after fleeing… Continue reading

Clock ticks toward reuniting families separated at border

EL PASO, Texas — The Trump administration faced a court-imposed deadline Thursday… Continue reading

No dispute over children in Donald Trump Jr., wife divorce

NEW YORK — A New York judge has congratulated Donald Trump Jr.… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month