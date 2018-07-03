Paul McCartney set to play four shows in Canada on ‘Freshen Up’ tour

Paul McCartney says fans can expect a blend of new songs and classic hits at his four newly announced Canadian shows.

McCartney is set to play Quebec and Western Canada in September as part of his “Freshen Up” tour.

The former Beatles member is set to kick off the run with a performance at Quebec City’s Center Videotron on Sept. 17, followed by a show at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Sept. 20.

He will then make his way west with a concert at the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg on Sept. 28, and will perform at Edmonton’s Rogers Place on Sept. 30.

The concert dates coincide with the release of his new album “Egypt Station,” also due in September.

Fans can register for a verified presale which takes place on July 10.

