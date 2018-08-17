Betty White, 96, will be saluted Tuesday, Aug. 21 on the PBS documentary “Betty White: First Lady of Television.” (File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

PBS doc ‘First Lady of Television’ looks at Betty White’s incredible career

TORONTO — Television broadcasting did not begin in Canada until September of 1952.

By that point, Betty White was already a TV veteran.

“My husband, Allen Ludden, always said, ‘My wife was a pioneer in silent television,’” she joked at a 2007 press conference. “It was kind of close.”

The 96-year-old actress, best known for her memorable characters on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and, most recently, “Hot in Cleveland,” will be saluted Tuesday, Aug. 21 on the PBS documentary “Betty White: First Lady of Television.”

If she wasn’t the very first lady, she was damn close. In 1939, White was fresh out of high school when she sang at an experimental Los Angeles TV station. Ten years later, as commercial TV gained a footing in America, she began co-hosting a daily variety series.

The male host, Al Jarvis, asked if White would be his ‘Girl Friday,’” she recalled, “which I thought, gee, that’s wonderful. I didn’t realize it was going to be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday.”

By 1952, she was sole host, singing and ad libbing her way through five-and-a-half hours of TV a day, six days a week. A year later, she was starring in and producing her own sitcom, “Life with Elizabeth.”

Consider that accomplishment. White was a player in the TV business back when Milton Berle, Lucille Ball, Groucho Marx and Jackie Gleason dominated the medium. Jump ahead 60 years, and at 88 she spiked ratings as the oldest “Saturday Night Live” host ever. That same year — 2010 — she tickled a new generation by getting tackled in a memorable Super Bowl chocolate bar ad.

Steve Boettcher, the producer/co-director of the documentary, told reporters gathered in Los Angeles last month that White has put on a lifelong “master class on staying relevant, current, in a constantly changing business.”

White was not at PBS’s press conference that day. Boettcher explained that, while she was doing fine, “after 80 years in show business, she deserves a day off.”

Three of her former co-stars, however, did attend the session: Gavin MacLeod (“Murray”) and Georgia Engel (“Georgette”) from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and Arthur Duncan, who, before he went on to “The Lawrence Welk Show,” was showcased on White’s 1954 daytime talk show.

Duncan, a tap dancer, told reporters that White used her clout as an early TV star to keep him on her talk show.

He said some viewers and sponsors objected to his presence as an African-American performer. White also served as producer and her response to the protests was to use Duncan every chance she could.

“I think she just stood up for her beliefs,” Duncan told reporters, “and that ended that.”

MacLeod says viewers forget what big shoes White had to fill when Valerie Harper left “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” to do her spin-off series, “Rhoda.”

“Can you imagine when she left, we didn’t know quite what was going to be happening.” Then White’s happy homemaker character Sue Ann Nivens showed up, says MacLeod, and “we were home free again.”

MacLeod adds that White was “the quickest study I have ever worked with in my whole career.”

After “Mary Tyler Moore” wrapped production in 1977, several other cast members went off to do their own spinoffs. When White was approached to do “The Betty White Show” in 1977-78, she insisted her MTM colleague Engel be added to the cast.

“It was a short-lived series, but it just speaks to Betty’s self-forgetfulness,” said Engel. “She couldn’t stand it if Georgia would be left out when everybody else was going on to something else.”

Engel says her friendship with White has grown over the years, particularly through the older actresses’ well known passion for animals. Sadly, with the passing of her dog Pontiac, White has no more pets at home. That loss has been offset by frequent, off-hours trips to the LA Zoo, with Engel riding shotgun in White’s private golf cart.

“She’s like the generic animal whisperer,” says Engel. “Animals just take to her.”

White was asked at that 2007 press conference if she ever planned to retire. She offered an answer quoting another first lady of television, Carol Burnett, frequently gives to the same question.

“She says, ‘You know how in a mystery play, when you open the door, there’s a skeleton hanging on the door and it rattles? I’m going to wind up being that skeleton.’”

Previous story
‘Queen of Soul’ Aretha Franklin dies at 76
Next story
Jill Janus, singer of the metal band Huntress, dies at 43

Just Posted

Red Deer group looking to keep roads safe for cyclists

A Red Deer cycling group is concerned about road safety after multiple… Continue reading

Appeal hearing into RV development along Buffalo Lake adjourned

Hearing held in Stettler

Smoke and pets do not mix

Take care of your pets during the smoky weather

Former Red Deer lawyer sentenced

Charges included possession of stolen property

UPDATED: No relief from smoke today in Red Deer area

Air quality risk remains high

WATCH: Raising money for kids at the Gord Bamford Charity Golf Classic

Former NHL players, Olympians, pro rodeo circuit members and musicians teed off… Continue reading

Canadian soccer captain Christine Sinclair continues to lead fight against MS

TORONTO — Christine Sinclair continues to have an impact on and off… Continue reading

In Franklin’s anthems, women heard an empowering message

NEW YORK — Aretha Franklin never saw herself as a feminist heroine.… Continue reading

Happy birthday Boler: 100s of cute campers in Winnipeg for anniversary gathering

WINNIPEG — Angela Durand sits outside her camper which is decorated to… Continue reading

Merkel, Putin share a headache: Donald Trump

FRANKFURT — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin will… Continue reading

Tim Hortons says its China expansion will include menu with congee, matcha

TORONTO — The president of Tim Hortons says a plan to conquer… Continue reading

Trump suggests Canada has been sidelined from latest NAFTA negotiations

OTTAWA — U.S. President Donald Trump is suggesting Canada has deliberately been… Continue reading

Photographer files complaint with police after alleged assault while on the job

TORONTO — A Toronto newspaper photographer said he opted to file a… Continue reading

Annual inflation rate jumped to 3.0% in July, highest reading since 2011

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says higher gasoline prices helped push the country’s… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month