PHOTOS: Métis fiddler Patti Kusturok in Red Deer

Patti Kusturok and Friends played at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery Wednesday.
The fiddler performed at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery Wednesday
The RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre’s grand re-opening was Wednesday
Trial hears Jordan Koizumi had schizophrenia for years before killing woman in October 2016
“It broadens your horizons,” says member
Outlining City Council’s next three years, the Lacombe strategic plan includes expanding… Continue reading
Defence lawyer wants second-degree murder charge stayed in connection with 2015 stabbing
Gaetz Memorial United Church takes stand for inclusion
MOSCOW — The capital of the world’s first communist country has become… Continue reading
The fiddler performed at the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery Wednesday
MOSCOW — A senior Russian lawmaker advised Russian women Wednesday to be… Continue reading
TORONTO — The latest Pixar short is packed with firsts: the first… Continue reading
The 2026 World Cup has been awarded to Canada, the U.S. and… Continue reading
NEW YORK — Sex, love and loss, self-harm, addiction and recovery: There… Continue reading
ST. PAUL, Minn. — A raccoon that became an internet sensation by… Continue reading
Cecil Swanson and his son Gary Swanson died Friday in Red Deer
ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Newfoundland and Labrador’s premier has invited U.S. President…
TORONTO — Director Stephen Dunn says making the first Heritage Minute about…
NEW YORK — Sex, love and loss, self-harm, addiction and recovery: There…
HARTFORD, Conn. — The developer of a school-shooting video game is vowing…
TORONTO — The latest Pixar short is packed with firsts: the first…
LOS ANGELES — Summer is always full of action and superhero pics,…
She’s already an internationally recognized soccer player with a World Cup title…