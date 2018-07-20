PHOTOS: River Town Saints rock Red Deer

River Town Saints, along with The Washboard Union and The Dean Ray Band, played the ENMAX Centrium Friday as part of Westerner Days.
River Town Saints play Westerner Days Friday in Red Deer
Hynotist and mentalist Joshua Seth performs three times a day at Westerner Days
Westerner Park’s pavilions were filled with animals during Westerner Days
Piper Creek Community Garden gets chemical-free weed control
