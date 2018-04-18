Pink, and her children, grace cover of People beauty issue

LOS ANGELES — Pink is on the cover of People magazine’s beauty issue, and she’s got some adorable company — her young children.

The magazine has rebranded its “Most Beautiful” issue as “The Beautiful Issue” and features dozens of celebrities, including some posing with their best friends, their rescue pets and without makeup.

People Editor-in-Chief Jess Cagle says the magazine adopted the approach to “make clear the issue is not a beauty contest.” Cagle says Pink was chosen after editors saw photos of the singer with her children, 15-month-old son Jameson Moon and 6-year-old daughter Willow Sage.

Pink offers her thoughts on parenting in the issue and says she believes in giving affection and letting her son and daughter know that they can count on her and her husband, motocross racer Carey Hart.

“My parents obviously did not believe in that and I worked out okay,” the singer told the magazine. “I always tell Willow, ‘I’m going to teach you the rules so that you’ll know how and when to break them.’”

Several stars who have been featured on the cover of the magazine’s “Most Beautiful” issues in the past are included in the 2018 edition, including Courteney Cox, Kate Hudson, Nicole Kidman and Julia Roberts, who has been featured on the cover of the “Most Beautiful” issue a record five times.

Among the men featured in the issue are Jimmy Kimmel, Drake, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon.

The issue is on newsstands Friday.

Previous story
Buffy Sainte-Marie urges patience, empathy on road to reconciliation
Next story
Jury to hear Bill Cosby’s testimony about quaaludes, sex

Just Posted

Five in Five: New United Way Central Alberta CEO

Brett Speight is a dancer and guitar player who is all about giving back

Team backed by Microsoft co-founder locates USS Helena wreck

HELENA, Mont. — Microsoft co-founder’s mission to locate sunken warships in the… Continue reading

Long-secret watchdog report warned of ‘undue pressure’ from CSIS on detainees

OTTAWA — Newly disclosed documents show a top secret federal report —… Continue reading

Bank of Canada to make interest rate announcement, predictions for the economy

OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada will decide today whether to continue… Continue reading

Teamsters serves Canadian Pacific with 72-hour strike notice

CALGARY — The union representing about 3,000 conductors and locomotive engineers at… Continue reading

Watch: Above average snow in April in Red Deer so far

A wet white blanket of snow covered the city of Red Deer… Continue reading

Watch: She calmly landed the Southwest flight and broke barriers as a fighter pilot

She was among the first female fighter pilots for the U.S. Navy

Team backed by Microsoft co-founder locates USS Helena wreck

HELENA, Mont. — Microsoft co-founder’s mission to locate sunken warships in the… Continue reading

‘It’s just really strange’: Who is beheading the parking meters of St. John’s?

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — In Washington, D.C., it was the fabled meter… Continue reading

Buffy Sainte-Marie urges patience, empathy on road to reconciliation

HALIFAX — The road to reconciliation must include empathy and patience from… Continue reading

Humboldt Broncos tribute concert scheduled for April 27 in Saskatoon

A tribute concert to honour the Humboldt Broncos — and those affected… Continue reading

Alberta move to cut energy shipments expected to hit more than B.C. fuel prices

CALGARY — Economic damage will extend far beyond the fuel budgets of… Continue reading

Pipeline protest greets Trudeau in London ahead of meetings with Queen, May

LONDON — The explosive debate around the Trans Mountain pipeline followed Justin… Continue reading

Watch: What can you do about Apu? Actually, a lot.

Growing up in California’s Bay Area as an awkward, shy son of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month