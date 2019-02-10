Prince Philip, 97, gives up driver’s license after crash

LONDON — Prince Philip has decided to stop driving at the age of 97, less than a month after he was involved in a collision that left two women injured, Buckingham Palace said Saturday.

The palace said in a statement that “after careful consideration,” the Queen’s husband “has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving license.”

Philip was behind the wheel of a Land Rover near the Royal Family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England when he smashed into another car on Jan. 17. Philip had to be helped out of his overturned vehicle but wasn’t injured. Two women in the other car were injured, though not seriously, and a nine-month-old baby boy was unhurt.

Philip was photographed driving again two days later, without a seatbelt. Police said they offered him “suitable words of advice” after that.

The prince was not charged in the crash. Police said he and the other driver were both given breath tests for alcohol and passed.

In a letter of apology to one of the injured women, Philip said he was dazzled by the sun when he pulled onto a main road near the royal retreat, 160 kilometres north of London.

He told Emma Fairweather, who suffered a broken wrist in the crash, that “I can only imagine that I failed to see the car coming, and I am very contrite about the consequences.” The letter was published by a newspaper.

There is no upper age limit for licensing drivers in Britain, although drivers over 70 are required to renew their licenses every three years and tell authorities about any medical conditions that might raise safety issues.

Previous story
UMG pre-Grammy showcase features Post Malone, BLACKPINK, YG

Just Posted

Alberta Party’s Mandel, barred from running, says staffer missed key deadline

EDMONTON — Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel, disqualified from running in the… Continue reading

Scheer demands PM let Wilson-Raybould talk about SNC-Lavalin discussions

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is writing to Prime Minister Justin… Continue reading

Saskatchewan, Ottawa carbon tax case ‘monumental’ for Constitution: expert

REGINA — Legal experts, government officials and industry leaders will all watch… Continue reading

2019 Canada Winter Games opening ceremony will be about ‘creating moments’

The ceremony is Feb. 15 at the Centrium in Red Deer

Red Deer crime stats show sexual assaults up, but total property, persons crimes down

Red Deer has seen decreases in total property and persons crime, but… Continue reading

WATCH: Meeting animals at Little Ray’s Wildlife Festival in Red Deer

Red Deer families met reptiles, birds and even a sloth this weekend.… Continue reading

French yellow vest anti-govt protests turn violent in Paris

PARIS — A French yellow vest protester’s hand was ripped apart Saturday… Continue reading

May urges UK lawmakers: Give me more time to get Brexit deal

LONDON — With Brexit just 47 days away, the British government is… Continue reading

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar expected to join 2020 Dem race

MINNEAPOLIS — Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is set to join… Continue reading

Scientists hope DNA in water could be way to save rare fish

PORTLAND, Maine — Scientists in Maine are using DNA to try to… Continue reading

‘Not ready for prime time’: Montreal rejects body cameras for police officers

MONTREAL — As police forces across Canada weigh the merits of equipping… Continue reading

Clock ticking as Air Force looks to stop hemorrhaging experienced pilots

OTTAWA — A shortage of experienced pilots is forcing the Royal Canadian… Continue reading

‘Strategic messaging’: Russian fighters in Arctic spark debate on Canada’s place

Recent Russian moves in the Arctic have renewed debate over that country’s… Continue reading

No winning ticket for Friday night’s $10 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $10 million jackpot… Continue reading

Most Read