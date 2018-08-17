Prince’s estate releases 23 catalog albums to streaming platforms, plus a new anthology

It’s a good day for Prince fans.

Sony’s Legacy Recordings and the late pop icon’s estate on Friday released more than 300 songs from 23 catalog titles on streaming services and digital service providers.

The launch includes rare and out-of-print recordings long sought after by fans and collectors. The music hails from the artist’s albums including “The Gold Experience,” “3121,” “Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic” and more.

Legacy and the soul-funk musician’s estate struck an exclusive agreement in June to allow the launch, as well as the release of “Prince Anthology: 1995-2010,” a newly curated, 37-track album also available for streaming and through digital services.

“For Prince, 1995-2010 was an unprecedented period of sustained and prolific creativity. Releasing fresh recordings at a rapid-fire pace through a variety of distribution strategies including his own online NPG Music Club, Prince was making some of the most provocative, experimental and soulful music of his career,” Legacy Recordings said in a statement.

“Freed from major label demands and expectations, Prince was able to write, record and release his own music on his own terms,” the company said.

The album was assembled under the auspices of the Prince Estate, which has been handling the artist’s legacy and business since his untimely death in 2016. Friday’s launch also marks a new direction for his catalog; Prince fiercely protected and prevented his music from streaming online.

The new album opens with “Emancipation,” which the artist considered his “most important record” when it was released in 2006. It closes with his “We March” anthem from 1995’s “The Gold Experience.” (See complete track list below.)

“This new compilation provides a coherent musical chronicle of Prince’s artistic and spiritual evolution through the late 20th and early 21st centuries in songs that continue to resonant in the culture,” Legacy said.

The catalog titles available digitally:

1. “The Gold Experience” (1995) (“The Most Beautiful Girl in the World” grayed out, partial album streaming only; album unavailable for download)

2. “Chaos and Disorder” (1996)

3. “Emancipation” (1996)

4. “Crystal Ball” (1998)

5. “The Truth” (1998)

6. “Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic” (1999)

7. “Rave In2 Tte Joy Fantastic” (2001)

8. “The Rainbow Children” (2001)

9. “One Nite Alone…” (2002)

10. “One Nite Alone…Live!” (2002)

11. “One Nite Alone … Live —The Aftershow: It Ain’t Over (Up Late with Prince & The NPG)” (2002)

12. “Xpectation” (2003)

13. “N.E.W.S.” (2003)

14. “C-Note” (2004)

15. “Musicology” (2004)

16. “The Chocolate Invasion (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 1)” (2004)

17. “The Slaughterhouse (Trax from the NPG Music Club: Volume 2)” (2004)

18. “3121” (2006)

19. “Planet Earth” (2007)

20. “Indigo Nights” (2008)

21. “LOtUSFLOW3R” (2009)

22. “MPLSoUND” (2009)

23. “20Ten” (2010)

24. “Prince Anthology: 1995-2010”

The track list for “Prince Anthology: 1995-2010”:

1. “Emancipation” (from “Emancipation,” 1996)

2. “Black Sweat” (from “3121,” 2006)

3. “P. Control” (from “The Gold Experience,” 1995)

4. “Crucial” (from “Crystal Ball,” 1998)

5. “The Love We Make” (from “Emancipation,” 1996)

6. “Eye Hate U” (from “The Gold Experience,” 1995)

7. “The Greatest Romance Ever Sold” (from “Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic,” 1999)

8. “Eye Love U, But Eye Don’t Trust U” (from “Rave Un2 the Joy Fantastic,” 1999)

9. “Gold” (from “The Gold Experience,” 1995)

10. “Guitar” (from “Planet Earth,” 2007)

11. “Dream Factory” (from “Crystal Ball,” 1998)

12. “The Work Part 1” (from “The Rainbow Children,” 2001)

13. “Call My Name” (from “Musicology,” 2004)

14. “Strays of the World” (from “Crystal Ball,” 1998)

15. “Shhh” (from “The Gold Experience,” 1995)

16. “Dreamer” (from “LOtUSFLOW3R,” 2009)

17. “Chaos and Disorder” (from “Chaos and Disorder,” 1996)

18. “Endorphinmachine” (from “The Gold Experience,” 1995)

19. “Musicology” (from “Musicology,” 2004)

20. “Northside” (from “The Slaughterhouse,” 2004)

21. “When Eye Lay My Hands on U” (from “The Chocolate Invasion,” 2004)

22. “Beautiful Strange” (from “Rave In2 the Joy Fantastic,” 2001)

23. “Future Soul Song” (from “20Ten,” 2010)

24. “Empty Room” (from “C-Note,” 2004)

25. “3rd Eye” (from “The Truth,” 1998)

26. “U’re Gonna C Me” (from “One Nite Alone … ,” 2002)

27. “Dinner With Delores” (from “Chaos and Disorder,” 1996)

28. “Ol’ Skool Company” (from “MPLSoUND,” 2009)

29. “4ever” (from LOtUSFLOW3R, 2009)

30. “West” (from “N.E.W.S.,” 2003)

31. “Xpedition” (from “Xpectation,” 2003)

32. “Muse 2 the Pharaoh” (from “The Rainbow Children,” 2001)

33. “Somewhere Here on Earth” (from “Planet Earth,” 2007)

34. “U Make My Sun Shine” (from “The Chocolate Invasion,” 2004)

35. “1+1+1 Is 3” (from “The Rainbow Children,” 2001)

36. “Chelsea Rodgers” (from “Planet Earth,” 2007)

37. “We March” (from “The Gold Experience,” 1995)

