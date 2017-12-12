Princes William, Harry set for ‘Last Jedi’ London premiere

Princes William and Harry are due on the red carpet Tuesday for the European premiere of “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” in which the royal siblings reportedly make a cameo appearance.

Royal officials refuse to comment on reports that the princes played stormtroopers in the sci-fi saga when they visited the film’s set in April 2016. At the time they were filmed meeting crew members, battling with light sabers and hugging a Wookie.

Star John Boyega has said the royal duo filmed a scene during their visit to London’s Pinewood Studios, though it’s unclear whether it made the final cut.

Stars of the film including Boyega, Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and Mark Hamill are expected at Tuesday’s gala screening at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The screening is a benefit for the princes’ charity, the Royal Foundation.

The eighth film in the “Star Wars” series, “The Last Jedi” had its world premiere Sunday in Los Angeles. The Rian Johnson-directed adventure is a follow-up to “The Force Awakens,” which brought the franchise back to movie screens in 2015.

It is the last film to feature Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia. Fisher died in December 2016, shortly after completing her final scenes.