Producers option story of N.S. wrestler Rocky Johnson, father of Dwayne Johnson

The remarkable story of Rocky Johnson, the African Nova Scotian professional wrestler who fathered one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, may be coming to the big screen.

Toronto-based producers say they have optioned the “life rights” for Johnson, born Wayde Douglas Bowles in Amherst, N.S., and father of actor Dwayne Johnson.

Siblings Jonathan and Justin Gajewski are described in a news release as “emerging filmmakers” who will produce and write the biopic, titled “Ring King.”

The movie will tell the story of Johnson, a descendant of Black Loyalists who immigrated to Nova Scotia after the American Revolution.

He went on to be a WWE Hall of Famer with many wrestling titles.

He moved to Toronto as a teenager, after a troubled childhood in Nova Scotia that his famous son discussed in a Christmas 2016 Instagram post.

“My dad’s dad died when he was 13 yrs old. That Christmas, my dad’s mom had her new boyfriend over for Christmas dinner,” Dwayne Johnson, who himself wrestled as The Rock, wrote in his post.

“Her boyfriend got drunk and pissed on the turkey. My dad went outside, got a shovel, drew a line in the snow and said if you cross that line I’ll kill you. The drunk crossed it and my dad laid him out cold as a block of ice.

“Cops were called. They told my dad’s mom that when her boyfriend regains consciousness, he’s gonna kill your son so one of them has got to go. In front of the entire family, my dad’s mom looked at him and said get out.

“He was 13 yrs old and now homeless. That (expletive)-up true story happened in Amherst, Nova Scotia, Canada in 1954. He needed the bare minimum then, just like he does now.”

The film will cover Rocky Johnson’s life from the 1950s to the late ’90s, tracing his rise in the ring amid the prejudices of the civil rights era.

According to the news release, the Gajewski brothers have worked as assistant directors and in other roles on movies including “Suicide Squad,” “Room” and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World.”

“Rocky really lived the American Dream. With humble beginnings in a small town in Nova Scotia, Rocky grew up being fatherless and black during one of the most heavily oppressed times for people of colour,” the producer siblings say in a quote attributed to both of them in the news release.

“Rocky experienced all the hatred one can imagine, but still ended up dominating the world stage thanks to his hard work, determination and values. In today’s racially charged times, we can all learn something vital from his story.”

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Drake ducks out of TIFF: Toronto performer cancels appearance at ‘Monsters and Men’ premiere

Just Posted

Red Deer visitor bureau and Sylvan Lake get tourism cash

Grants came from province’s Tourism Growth Innovation Fund

Crime reduction unit recovers stolen vehicles

Two people from Red Deer charged

Chamber hosting Business of the Games luncheon

One of Red Deer’s favourite sons and the head of the 2010… Continue reading

New barrier-free playground to be installed at Red Deer school

Red Deer North MLA Kim Schreiner presents $150,000 grant

Memorial March for fallen firefighters Sunday in Red Deer

Red Deer Emergency Services invites city residents to join a Memorial March… Continue reading

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Attorney: Indiana school shooting suspect to admit to attack

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate and… Continue reading

Drake ducks out of TIFF: Toronto performer cancels appearance at ‘Monsters and Men’ premiere

TORONTO — Organizers at the Toronto International Film Festival have suffered a… Continue reading

Parties target seniors with promises on Day 14 of Quebec election campaign

HALIFAX — A dismantled military aircraft is making its way from Nova… Continue reading

Parties target seniors with promises on Day 14 of Quebec election campaign

MONTREAL — Promises to seniors and local farmers were overshadowed on Day… Continue reading

Freeland, Lighthizer to meet on NAFTA after long night for negotiators

WASHINGTON — Canada’s negotiating team in Washington is assessing progress after a… Continue reading

Military police officer resumes testimony at sailors’ sexual assault trial

HALIFAX — The trial of two British sailors accused of sexual assault… Continue reading

Jennifer Garner channels ‘mom rage’ for ‘Peppermint’ action hero role

TORONTO — Jennifer Garner is back in an action hero role, this… Continue reading

Inquest: Cranberries singer O’Riordan drowned after drinking

LONDON — The Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan accidentally drowned in a bathtub… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month