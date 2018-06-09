Prosecutor: No evidence of any foul play in Bourdain death

PARIS — There’s no evidence of foul play or violence in celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain’s death in a French hotel room, a French prosecutor said Saturday.

The famed cook, writer and host of the CNN series “Parts Unknown” killed himself Friday in a luxury hotel in the ancient village of Kaysersberg, Christian de Rocquigny, the prosecutor of Colmar in France’s eastern Alsace region, told The Associated Press in a phone interview.

Rocquigny said there did not appear to be much planning in the television personality’s suicide.

“There is no element that makes us suspect that someone came into the room at any moment,” he said, adding that a medical expert had concluded that there were no signs of violence on Bourdain’s body.

Rocquigny said toxicology tests were being carried on Bourdain’s body, including urine tests, to see if the 61-year-old American took any medications or other drugs, in an effort to help his family understand if anything led him to kill himself.

Olivier Nasti, the chef and owner of Le Chambard, the luxury hotel in Kaysersberg where Bourdain took his life, paid tribute to his colleague Saturday.

“It is with great respect for the leader, the author, the TV entertainer, the visionary Anthony Bourdain that I express all my condolences to his family and to the anonymous people around the world who he made dream so much,” Nasti said in a statement Saturday.

“It is the whole family of French gastronomy that joins me, to renew our deep friendship to our bereaved American brothers,” he added.

 

Previous story
2 grown up Harry Potters will compete on Broadway soon

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer, Alberta ready to take on challenge of Spartan Race

More than 4,000 competitors battled through a gruelling eight km obstacle course… Continue reading

WATCH: Bouncing for Ronald McDonald House

Second Mega Bounce Run held Saturday on Barrett Drive by Bower Place in Red Deer

Anti-G7 activists plan full day of protest in Quebec City, comedy show at night

QUEBEC — Anti-G7 activists are planning a full day of protests in… Continue reading

UPDATE: Train derails between Red Deer and Penhold

Police and firefighters closed Hwy 2A by Township Road 374 after the derailment

2019 Winter Games will show Alberta is back: senator

Alberta Senator Doug Black sees Games as a launch for Alberta after tough economic years

Reining Alberta Spring Classic on now in Red Deer

Over 200 horses at Westerner Park

PHOTOS: Cricket in Red Deer

The Red Deer Cricket Club took on the Challenge B Team from… Continue reading

Quebec ticket takes Friday night’s $60 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — After going unclaimed for several weeks, the $60 million dollar… Continue reading

Vancouver’s conversion therapy ban more than symbolic for identity: experts

VICTORIA — A ban on the practice of so-called conversion therapy in… Continue reading

Donald Trump disrupts G7 women’s empowerment session by showing up late

LA MALBAIE, Que. — A tardy Donald Trump created a distraction Saturday… Continue reading

Trump signals support for states deciding if pot is legal

LOS ANGELES — President Donald Trump said Friday that he was inclined… Continue reading

Some like it not: Marilyn Monroe statue has church venting

HARTFORD, Conn. — Marilyn Monroe’s rear is getting some leers in Connecticut.… Continue reading

Which new TV shows will stand out? Canadian networks bet on U.S. dramas

TORONTO — What will the Canadian private broadcast networks wow us with… Continue reading

Book review: Giving readers a sense of place

Wildwood by Elinor Florence Fiction Published: February 24/18. Dundurn. Mary Margaret —… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month