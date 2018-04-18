(Promotional image).

Quebec director Denis Villeneuve selected as a juror at Cannes Film Festival

CANNES, France — Quebec director Denis Villeneuve has been chosen as one of the nine jurors who will select the highest prize at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Australian actress and producer Cate Blanchett will head the jury for the Palme d’Or.

The other members are American actress Kristen Stewart, French actress Lea Seydoux, French director Robert Guediguian, Chinese actor Chang Chen, American scriptwriter Ava DuVernay, Burundian singer Khadja Nin and Russian director Andrei Zviaguintsev.

Villeneuve’s first feature-length film, ”Un 32 aout sur Terre (“August 32nd on Earth”) was invited to Cannes in 1998. ”Next Floor” in 2008, “Polytechnique” in 2009 and ”Sicario” in 2015 were also presented at the festival.

The 71st edition of the festival begins May 8.

The Canadian Press

Most Read

