The Prix litteraire des collegiens has been suspended over public outcry over Amazon as the main sponsor. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Quebec literary prize on hold after Amazon sponsorship controversy

MONTREAL — A prestigious Quebec literary prize has been suspended amid public outcry over the announcement of online giant Amazon as the main sponsor.

The Prix litteraire des collegiens announced the decision Wednesday after members of the public and the literary community criticized the multinational’s involvement.

Reaction in Quebec was swift after Amazon was announced as the main sponsor on Nov. 9, with many commenters accusing the online retailer of hastening the demise of local bookstores.

Among those speaking out most forcefully were the five finalists for the 2019 edition of the prize, who said Amazon Canada’s involvement caught them by surprise.

In a joint letter published in Le Devoir, Karoline Georges, Kevin Lambert, Jean-Christophe Rehel, Lula Carballo and Dominique Fortier denounced what they called Amazon’s “extreme competition” and its detrimental effect on small booksellers.

“Must we recall the precariousness of the book trade and literary publishing?” they asked. “Must we bring up the inhuman methods of this online selling giant, which constitutes a peril for small retailers and cultural sites?”

In conclusion, they found “defending Quebec literature and promoting a multinational that hurts bookstores, and therefore this same Quebec literature, cannot go together.” All five of the finalists’ books are available for purchase on Amazon.

Claude Bourgie Bovet, co-founder of the prize, wrote in a statement that partnerships such as the one with Amazon “allow us to increase the influence of the award, to make it grow and to put in place a solid structure to ensure its durability.”

Bourgie Bovet said the negative reaction ”saddened us and forced us, because we did not have all the necessary tools to achieve our ambitions, to suspend the prize.”

In a long message published on the prize’s Facebook page, the other co-founder, Bruno Lemieux, said the real problem wasn’t so much Amazon as the failure of the Quebec government to support the prize.

He noted that many previous corporate sponsorships have dried up and that, in the event’s 15-year history, no provincial government offered the kind of funding needed to sustain the event.

The award’s format includes sending copies of the finalists’ books to colleges and universities across the province. Representatives from the schools meet in Quebec City in the spring, where they debate the merits of each title and select a winner.

Amazon Canada’s only comment was that the contest’s organizers have the company’s full support ”as they address the next steps of the 2019 edition.”

Amazon has also drawn the ire of booksellers in France, whose union put out a statement denouncing the company’s “sprawling strategy” earlier this year ahead of a popular Paris book fair.

Elsewhere in Canada, though, Amazon sponsorships do not seem to have drawn the same reaction.

The Amazon Canada First Novel Award, which The Walrus magazine produces on the online retailer’s behalf, has received nothing but positive feedback, according to the magazine’s executive director, Shelley Ambrose.

However, Ambrose noted that the context is different since Amazon created the first novel award rather than attaching its name to an existing program.

Cultural factors may also be at play, the president of a group representing Quebec writers said.

Laurent Dubois believes Quebec’s French-language literary community is particularly sensitive to the need to promote its homegrown culture.

Independent booksellers are usually highly involved in the local writing community, but “here in Quebec, we don’t get the idea that Amazon cares about the place of French language in culture,” he said.

While his group condemns the prize’s association with Amazon, he says they’re even more disappointed to hear about the award being suspended or possibly cancelled.

He is calling on the Quebec government and the business and literary communities to work together to secure funding needed to keep the prize alive.

The prize’s organizers, meanwhile, have said they are ready to relaunch the contest if they receive enough support.

Previous story
‘No limits:’ Ill-Abilities breakdance crew teams up with Les Grands Ballets

Just Posted

UPDATED: Snow expected to continue falling in Red Deer area

10 to 15 cm of snow expected

BlackBerry to buy cybersecurity company Cylance for US$1.4 billion

WATERLOO, Ont. — BlackBerry Ltd. has signed a deal to acquire U.S.… Continue reading

Dead Saskatoon tattoo artist’s skin removed, preserved to honour his work

SASKATOON — When Chris Wenzel knew he was going to die, he… Continue reading

Occupational safety officers investigate deaths of three people near Edmonton

LEDUC, Alta. — RCMP say three men have died in a workplace… Continue reading

Firearms licence screening backlogs pose safety risks: RCMP audit

OTTAWA — Investigations into whether gun licences should be revoked due to… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 5 coats you need this winter!

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kapanen’s 2 goals lead Maple Leafs past Sharks 5-3

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Kasperi Kapanen scored his second goal of the… Continue reading

Price shines as Canadiens score twice in third period to rally past Flames

CALGARY — In a duel of struggling goaltenders, one returned to vintage… Continue reading

Quebec literary prize on hold after Amazon sponsorship controversy

MONTREAL — A prestigious Quebec literary prize has been suspended amid public… Continue reading

‘No limits:’ Ill-Abilities breakdance crew teams up with Les Grands Ballets

MONTREAL — Luca ‘Lazylegz’ Patuelli’s crutches become an extension of his arms… Continue reading

One month after legalization, illicit cannabis shops doing brisk business

TORONTO — The three surveillance cameras and the steady flow of people… Continue reading

Lowry has strong words for Raptors’ lack of communication after loss

TORONTO — Raptors coach Nick Nurse might not have had a good… Continue reading

S. Korea’s ‘Garlic Girls’ accuse coaches of derailing team

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — The Garlic Girls, South Korea’s hugely popular… Continue reading

Trump administration defends its case against CNN’s Acosta

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s administration is trying to fend off a… Continue reading

Most Read