Quebec record producer and director Andre Di Cesare dead at 70

MONTREAL — Quebec music producer Andre Di Cesare, a longtime player in the province’s music industry who helped singer Roch Voisine rise to global success, has died at 70.

His sister Johanne Di Cesare confirmed he died in hospital on Sunday.

An important figure in Quebec’s music industry in the 1980s and 1990s, Di Cesare collaborated with the likes of Martine St-Clair, Renee Martel, Nicole Martin, Patrick Norman and Fernand Gignac.

His record label Les Disques Star, or Star Records, distributed many of the artists.

Di Cesare’s work on Voisine’s breakthrough single “Helene” helped send the New Brunswick-born bilingual performer skyrocketing up the charts. The song held onto the No. 1 spot on the singles chart in France for nine weeks in late 1989 and early 1990.

Di Cesare also contributed to Voisine’s English-language album “I’ll Always Be There” as an executive producer.

The producer collected a number of gold records over the decades and continued working at Star Records until his death. He also managed the career of singer-songwriter William Deslauriers in recent years.

“Andre, he lived for music,” his sister said in an interview with The Canadian Press.

“In the last year, he was sick, but he was still working. He followed his artists.”

Di Cesare is survived by his wife and two daughters aged 17 and 22.

Previous story
MTV Unplugged co-creator dies after taxi strikes him as he walks his seeing-eye dog on Upper East Side
Next story
Stars, fans say goodbye to “Nashville” in final season

Just Posted

Deep freeze here to stay

Wind chill of -40 C expected tonight for Red Deer

Red Deer group home for LGBTQ youth preparing to open

Welcoming gender diverse from across Alberta

City of Red Deer trucks spread cheer — along with the sand

Three city sanding trucks are decorated with Christmas lights

Alberta United Conservative leader Kenney looks to build on big wins from 2017

EDMONTON — Fresh off uniting Alberta’s feuding, floundering centre-right to forge a… Continue reading

Second Drayton Valley teen found unconscious in idling car dies in hospital

A second teenager has died after he and his girlfriend were found… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Environment Canada says long-lasting cold wave unusual for this time of year

Environment Canada says it’s not about how cold it is, but how… Continue reading

Looking back at 2017 with Mayor Tara Veer

Progress and challenges for Red Deer

Some braved the cold and headed to Bower Ponds Tuesday but couldn’t skate

‘The city hasn’t plowed the ice very good’

Boxing Day madness begins

Get ready to shop, as some of the biggest deals of the year are to happen today

Police in Victoria investigating two bodies found on Christmas Day

An injured person was also found at the scene and taken to hospital. Authorities say the public is not at risk

A deep freeze settles in across country

Environment Canada issues extreme cold warnings across country

Thousands in Nova Scotia without power

A wild winter storm knocks out power to much of Nova Scotia

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month