Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip is recovering after undergoing a successful hip replacement operation Wednesday. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip OK after hip surgery

LONDON — The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is recovering after undergoing a successful hip replacement operation Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said.

The palace said Prince Philip is “progressing satisfactorily at this early stage” and is likely to spend several days at King Edward VII Hospital in London.

He is said to be “comfortable and in good spirits.”

Philip had suffered from hip pain in recent weeks. Before he went into the hospital on Tuesday, he missed a number of family events, including an Easter church service with the queen and other members of the royal family.

The British Orthopedic Association said Philip’s surgery was necessary because he was suffering from osteoarthritis.

Ananda Nanu, the board’s president, said hip replacement patients need strong pain relief after their operations. Most can be mobile 24 hours after surgery and increase their activity every day after that, he said.

“At the age of 96, there are slightly greater risks, but he will be looked after by an extremely skilled team,” Nanu said of the prince.

Philip was an avid sportsman for many years and saw active duty in the Royal Navy during World War II. He has supported many charities, including the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, which he founded in 1956. The charity has been active in more than 100 countries and has helped thousands of young people.

Philip announced his retirement from royal duties in May and curtailed most of his charity work although he still accompanies the queen on occasion. He has carried out some 22,000 solo royal engagements since Elizabeth became queen in 1952.

They recently celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Elizabeth, usually so guarded with her personal emotions, has publicly called him the rock that she depends on.

Philip has suffered from heart disease and other ailments in recent years.

Previous story
Graceland opens vault for Elvis documentary to air on HBO

Just Posted

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

WATCH: Marijuana ‘edibles’ are among many cannabis issues the City of Red Deer looks to address

Situation is like “building an aircraft while we’re in flight,” says city councillor

Drunk driving laws change Monday

Changes include 90-day licence suspension for suspected drunk drivers

Extra courtroom being added to Red Deer’s existing courthouse

Justice can’t wait five years for new courthouse construction

Transgender Day of Visibility happens Saturday

Mini march at Red Deer City Hall

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

Alberta set to introduce bill for no-go zones around abortion clinics

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it will introduce legislation Thursday to… Continue reading

Alberta to allow rehab of orphaned black bear cubs in coming weeks

EDMONTON — A ban on private rehabilitation of orphaned black bear cubs… Continue reading

Red Deerian helps RCMP recover 400 stolen vehicles

Stolen vehicles were full of firearms and drugs

RDC residences students will stay at Olds College to make room for 2019 Canada Winter Games athletes

For the first time Red Deer College students who live on campus,… Continue reading

Two men rob service stations with “machete-like” weapon

Charges are pending

Straws, coffee cups targets of Vancouver strategy to cut down on plastic garbage

Vancouver is the latest city in Canada to stir up opposition to… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth’s husband Prince Philip OK after hip surgery

LONDON — The 96-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II is recovering after… Continue reading

Facebook revamps privacy policy in heels of scandal

NEW YORK — Facebook’s new privacy policy aims to explain the data… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month