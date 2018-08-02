R. Kelly is still a free man, but his manager is wanted by police

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015 file photo, R. Kelly performs the national anthem before an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Atlanta Hawks in New York. R. Kelly’s manager, tasked with defending the singer against allegations of sexual misconduct, is currently facing more legal trouble than his boss. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

R. Kelly’s manager, tasked with defending the singer against allegations of sexual misconduct, is currently facing more legal trouble than his boss.

Henry County Sheriff’s Department has an arrest warrant out for James Mason for threatening the father of one of Kelly’s alleged “sex slaves,” according to TMZ.

Timothy Savage, who claims that Kelly is keeping his daughter, Joycelyn, captive, previously told the gossip website that Mason called him in May and threatened his life

“I’m gonna do harm to you and your family, when I see you I’m gonna get you, I’m going to f —king kill you,” Mason allegedly said.

Savage claims that his daughter, who was seen with the R&B star at a mall in April, is being “controlled.”

“People need to know that this man is a predator,” he told Megyn Kelly in May. “People need to know certain words you would say to Joycelyn, it triggered her. It triggered her to run out the house like a madwoman.”

Joycelyn has denied her father’s allegations.

“I am an adult, 22 years old, and I call on my parents to stop telling lies about me and my relationship with R. Kelly,” she said in a statement to “Megyn Kelly Today.”

“I am building my own life and my own career. My parents are hurting me by depicting me in public as ‘brainwashed’ or a ‘sex’ object…it was my parents who introduced me to R. Kelly three years ago.”

Kelly has denied all allegations against him, including releasing an 19-minute track last month in which he blamed the parents of his young female fans.

“And if you really, really wanna know, her father dropped her off at my show. And told this boy to put her on stage. I admit that she was over age. I admit that I was feelin’ her and I admit that she was feelin’ me… I ain’t chasing these ladies, no. These ladies are chasing me, yeah. Now I’m only saying all this s —t, ‘cause how they tryna play me, yeah. I admit that this is no disrespect to the parents,” he sang.

“This is my advice to you ‘cause I’m also a parent. Don’t push your daughter in my face, and tell me that it’s okay. ‘Cause your agenda is to get paid, and get mad when it don’t go your way.”

Mason did not immediately return a request for comment.