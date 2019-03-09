R. Kelly: ‘We’re going to straighten all this stuff out’

CHICAGO — R&B singer R. Kelly walked out of a Chicago jail on Saturday, shortly after someone paid $161,000 that he owed in back child support.

Kelly, who was ordered taken into custody on Wednesday by a judge after Kelly said he didn’t have the entire $161,000 he owed, briefly spoke with reporters, telling them: “I promise you, we’re going to straighten all this stuff out.” He said that was all he could say, a stark contrast to a nationally televised broadcast that aired earlier in the week in which he cried and ranted about being “assassinated” by allegations of sexual abuse that led to criminal charges last month.

Sophia Ansari, a spokeswoman for Cook County Sheriff’s Department, which operates the jail, did not immediately know who paid the back child support on Kelly’s behalf. His attorney, Steve Greenberg, said he could not discuss the child support payment because of a judge’s gag order in that case.

As is done with other high-profile inmates, Kelly, 52, was held in a solo cell under round-the-clock observation.

It was his second trip to jail in a matter of weeks.

Last month, after he was charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse pertaining to three girls and a woman, he was taken to the same jail. Kelly, whose attorney said at the time that the singer’s finances were in disarray, then spent a weekend in jail before a 47-year-old suburban Chicago business owner posted his $100,000 bail.

His attorney and publicist told a similar story this week before and after the hearing in which the judge ordered Kelly into custody, with the publicist telling reporters that Kelly was prepared to pay $50,000 to $60,000 on Wednesday but was not able to pay the entire amount.

Kelly has denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to the sexual abuse charges. He has also very publicly proclaimed his innocence, telling Gayle King in an interview that aired Wednesday on “CBS This Morning” that all his accusers were lying about him. He also talked about his finances, saying that people had stolen money from his bank accounts, though he offered no details.

Greenberg told reporters on Saturday that Kelly’s attorneys “haven’t seen one piece of evidence.”

“When we get those things, we’re going to fight this case like we fight any other case, in the courtroom, based on the evidence,” he said.

Previous story
Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, known for ‘Airwolf,’ dies at 73

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Making a splash at the Polar Plunge in Red Deer

The second Red Deer Polar Plunge, in support of the Law Enforcement… Continue reading

Red Deer region unemployment numbers healthy

Region had best unemployment rate of the province’s seven economic regions, says Statistics Canada

Companies decry ‘valve turners’ who shut down pipelines

BISMARCK, N.D. — As Enbridge prepared to move climate-damaging tar sands crude… Continue reading

A ‘relevant time’ to bust myths about immigration, say organizers of Red Deer event

CommUnity of One is an all-day, free event on March 23

Red Deer Rebels pull off dramatic 5-3 victory over Brandon Wheat Kings

Top Rebels’ defenseman, Alex Alexeyev, carried off ice with injury

WATCH: Nearly 100 people march for women in Red Deer

Saturday’s march celebrated International Women’s Day

Quebec’s major police forces working under cloud of suspicion after suspensions, leaks

MONTREAL — The past two years have not been easy for Quebec’s… Continue reading

Time on his hands: John Scott changes the time on Toronto’s clock towers

Every spring and fall, John Scott climbs up clock towers across Toronto… Continue reading

Facebook aims to reduce ‘anti-vaxxer’ messages, ads as part of ‘safety’ campaign

VANCOUVER — Facebook should ban posts by so-called anti-vaxxers in order to… Continue reading

PMO denies Trudeau was hostile toward Liberal MP Celina Caesar-Chavannes

OTTAWA — A spokesman for the prime minister’s office says Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Nearly 40,000 veterans waiting for disability benefits as backlog keeps growing

OTTAWA — Despite repeated promises to fix the mess, the number of… Continue reading

Alberta UCP leader promises no change to personal income tax rates if elected

EDMONTON — Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says he won’t be making… Continue reading

Judge rules Alberta couple’s statements in son’s death admissible at trial

LETHBRIDGE — A judge has ruled that statements given to an RCMP… Continue reading

Notley, Kenney square off on best way to bring more women into politics

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley and Opposition Leader Jason Kenney locked… Continue reading

Most Read