‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’ and ‘Creed II’ lead record-breaking Thanksgiving weekend

LOS ANGELES —Sequels and revivals dominated the box office over the holiday weekend as the top four spots went to follow-ups of popular franchises that contributed to the biggest overall Thanksgiving weekend ever.

In first place, Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Ralph Breaks the Internet” premiered with an impressive $84.5 million for five days, with $55.7 million of that coming Friday through Sunday, according to figures from measurement firm Comscore.

The $175 million film easily surpassed analysts’ projections of $65 million to $75 million.

The sequel to 2012’s “Wreck-It Ralph,” which opened with $49 million before earning $471 million worldwide, sees arcade game characters Wreck-It Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) traveling through cyberspace in a send-up of internet culture and Disney’s own franchises. It went over well with audiences and critics, with an A-minus rating on CinemaScore and an 86 percent “fresh” rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

At No. 2, MGM’s “Creed II” debuted with $55.8 million ($35.3 million Friday-Sunday), the largest Thanksgiving opening for a live-action film.

A follow-up to 2015’s “Creed,” the sequel cost at least $40 million to make. It also earned positive reviews from audiences and critics, with an A rating on CinemaScore and an 82 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Universal’s “The Grinch” came in third in its third weekend, adding $42 million ($30.2 million Friday-Sunday) for a cumulative $180.4 million.

Warner Bros.’ “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” earned $42.9 million over five days but slipped to fourth place with $29.7 million for Friday-Sunday in its second weekend (a 52 percent drop) for a cumulative $117.1 million.

Rounding out the top five, Fox’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” earned $19.2 million ($13.8 million Friday-Sunday) in its fourth weekend for a cumulative $152 million.

New over the weekend, Lionsgate’s “Robin Hood” opened at $14.2 million ($9.1 million Friday-Sunday), below analysts’ predictions of $17 million. The big-budget revival, which cost an estimated $100 million to make, was well-received by audiences but fell flat with critics, earning a B rating on CinemaScore and a 12 percent “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

After expanding into wide release, Universal Pictures’ “Green Book” landed at No. 9, taking in $7.4 million for five days ($5.4 million Friday-Sunday) for a cumulative $7.8 million.

In limited release, Fox Searchlight opened “The Favourite” on Friday with $420,000 in four theaters for an impressive per-screen average of $105,000. The period drama, which stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, was well-received by critics, with a 95 percent “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sony’s “The Front Runner” expanded into 807 locations in its third weekend, earning $630,000 for a cumulative $1 million.

Netflix’s Oscar hopeful “Roma” debuted in three theaters in New York and Los Angeles several weeks before the acclaimed movie becomes available for streaming. The picture is scheduled to expand into additional theaters Dec. 5 before it streams online Dec. 14. Netflix does not report box office returns.

This week, Sony’s Screen Gems premieres the horror film “The Possession of Hanna Grace.”

Previous story
After rescue, Gaza’s only grand piano makes public comeback

Just Posted

Council approves contentious safe consumption site location

Safe consumption site will go at 5233 54th Ave.

Red Deer child sex offender sentenced

A Red Deer man accused of numerous child sexual exploitation offences will… Continue reading

Red Deer students helping create Games sustainability, one easel at a time

Tiny student creations to be given as VIP gifts during 2019 Games

Ponoka RCMP investigate fatal rollover

17-year-old pronounced dead at the scene

UPDATED: Indigenous mural unveiled at Red Deer hospital

Artist Ryan Jason Allen Willert signs mural

WATCH: Central Alberta families enjoy Breakfast with Santa – wrapping up Festival of Trees

The Village People’s Y.M.C.A. had families spelling out the letters on the… Continue reading

Brown’s hat trick helps Kings down Oilers 5-2

LOS ANGELES — Big games from Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar have… Continue reading

Stampeders knock off Redblacks on icy field to exorcise Grey Cup demons

EDMONTON — A slick turf couldn’t derail Bo Levi Mitchell, Terry Williams… Continue reading

After rescue, Gaza’s only grand piano makes public comeback

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip… Continue reading

Alec Baldwin set for court date in parking-spot assault case

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin is due to answer assault and harassment… Continue reading

Hundreds of flights cancelled as Midwest braces for snowstorm

CHICAGO — A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with… Continue reading

Migrants enveloped in tear gas after heading toward US

TIJUANA, Mexico — Migrants approaching the U.S. border from Mexico were enveloped… Continue reading

French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police

PARIS — French police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse… Continue reading

Police: Man shot woman at Walmart, later turned gun on self

OCALA, Fla. — A 54-year-old man suspected of the fatal weekend shooting… Continue reading

Most Read