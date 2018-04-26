Reaction to the guilty verdicts for Bill Cosby

Reaction to Bill Cosby’s conviction on charges of drugging and molesting a woman in the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era:

“Cosby is guilty. I’m sorry if you loved a lie. His victims can now exhale. Thank you judge and jury. Thank you society for waking up.” — Rose McGowan, via Twitter

“Unbelievably amazing news!!!!!” — Mira Sorvino, via Twitter.

“More importantly, I haven’t forgotten about the many women you assaulted and silenced with your power. Good riddance!!!” — Larry Wilmore via Twitter.

“Bill Cosby going down epic. Finally a conviction. Finally justice.” — Tina Brown, via Twitter.

“In a fitting end to Sexual Assault Awareness month, Bill Cosby was found guilty today. Thinking of all the women he traumatized over the past 50 years. As a survivor myself, I know that pain never fully goes away. But I hope that his victims finally feel some semblance of peace.” — Padma Lakshmi, via Twitter.

“The state of America is this — Even with dozens of accusers we were all afraid Bill Cosby would walk.” — Patricia Arquette, via Twitter.

“Hallelujah. It’s about damn time. #FinallyHimToo And I hope Stormy wins and all the other women break those NDA’s so all of these (expletives) fall down.” — Writer Terry McMillan, via Twitter.

“#BillCosby guilty & facing spending the rest of his natural life behind bars — that is IF convictions can withstand certain appeal based on trial judge’s allowance of five additional alleged victims testimony to buttress the complaining witness.” — Geraldo Rivera, via Twitter.

