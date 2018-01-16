Red Deer artist reflects a hard working Alberta with a delicate porcelain medium

Juxtaposing the fragility and beauty of porcelain with the history of industrial Alberta, a local artist has brought her unique piece to the Red Deer Museum and Art Gallery.

Robin Lambert’s Because it never occurs to us that we cannot, will be featured at the Red Deer MAG, 4525 47A Ave., until March 18.

According to a release, the artist focused on the Albertan spirit of construction, repairing and renovating in this exhibit.

“Robin’s work is a thoughtful and whimsical reflection on what it means to be Albertan,” said Lorna Johnson, Red Deer MAG executive director. “The imaginative and fragile structures seem to represent the dreams and aspirations of the people who continue to come here to create better lives for themselves and their families.”

Lambert is an instructor in visual art and the curator for the permanent art collection at Red Deer College.

A First Friday event will be held on Feb. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. with a chance to meet the artist.



