Red Deer author releases second book in his young adult ‘Ten Silver Coins’ series

A fight for survival erupts in Red Deer author Andrew Kooman’s latest fantasy book for young adults.

The Battle of Acchora is the second installation in his Ten Silver Coins series. It takes off from where the last book left off: Heroine Jill Strong escapes with the mysterious Drylings from a once dormant volcano to the land of Acchora.

After encountering two refugees on the side of a burning mountain as well as a visitor from a far-away land, Jill learns she’s in a nation that has split into factions.

She is drawn into a “fight, not only for survival, but for the future.” Kooman reveals that Jill is an outsider, caught in the middle of a drama that wasn’t of her making, “but without her, the battle for Acchora could be lost.”

Kooman, who was born and raised in Red Deer but now resides in London, Ont., is an award-winning writer and producer. His best known play-turned-into-movie, She Has a Name, has been screened around the world and used as a fundraiser for groups fighting sex trafficking. He created the film with his brothers Matthew and Daniel Kooman in 2016 at their Unveil Studios in Red Deer.

Kooman admitted this project and others diverted his attention from the young adult series he started a decade ago.

But he’s pleased to be continuing the Ten Silver Coins series in the hope that his son, who’s now two years old, will read it someday. “”My parents always had books around and we read stories out loud together… I am excited to contribute to the tradition of work that allows families to read stories aloud together and to help them create life-long memories.”

The print edition of the book is available for pre-order at www.andrewkooman.com. Digital copies can be pre-ordered for Amazon Kindle. Both editions will ship after Nov. 29.