Red Deer filmmakers are among 2018 Rosie Awards nominees

Red Deer’s Matt Grue and Rueben Tschetter are among the provincial filmmakers recognized with “Alberta’s Oscar” nominations.

Grue, of Ignition Films, is thrilled to be nominated for a 2018 Alberta Film and Television (Rosie) Award. He’s in the running for Best Screenwriter (for features over 30 minutes) for the locally made feature thriller, Break on Through — alongside some stiff competition. Mark Haroun of CBC’s Heartland is nominated in the same category.

“I’m excited, grateful to be recognized… and also really surprised,” said Grue, who’s glad to be esteemed company.

He hopes the nomination brings more attention to his indie film.

Shot near Alix, Break on Through features a group of strangers trapped in an abandoned farmhouse during a cataclysmic event. The movie has earned several other nominations on the festival circuit. It’s, so far, been screened in Red Deer, Los Angles and is next bound for London, England and New York.

Tschetter is nominated in two categories for his Cache Project films, which can be seen on Telus Optik TV. He’s in the running for Best Documentary Series, as well as in the Best Screenwriter for non-fiction under 30 minutes for the short doc Forgotten Prairie.

The half-hour film is about a group of history buffs that tour ghost towns in Saskatchewan.

Tschetter joked that he has a 50 per cent chance of winning the Best Series award, since there’s only one other nominee. If he does, a colleague will accept for him at the May 12 ceremony in Calgary, since Tschetter will be in Africa shooting a rhinoceros study for WILD TV.

Tschetter said he really appreciates the recognition: “This is like Alberta’s Oscars…it’s huge and I’m thrilled and blown away” to be among the nominees.

Well-established Ponoka-born actor Shaun Johnston is up for Best Performance by an Alberta Actor for Wynonna Earp (No Future in the Past), and Heartland (A Long Shot).

And three Red Deer College Motion Picture Arts projects are in the running for the Fil Fraser Award for Best Student Production. They are: Brian, Sam Burns and Amr Moustafa, producers; The Dancer, Everett Sokol, Sam Burns and Jared Clausen, producers; and You & Me, Hannah Sanson, producer.

The 44th-annual Rosie Awards are presented by the Alberta Media Production Industries Association.



