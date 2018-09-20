Red Deer intersection to temporarily close on Sept. 24, 25

A Red Deer intersection at 40th Avenue and 47th Street will be closed early next week, due to construction.

It will be shut down at 7:30 a.m. on Monday and will remain off-limits to traffic for part of Tuesday while a catch basin and connecting pipes are replaced.

It’s expected to reopen on Tuesday afternoon.

Traffic will be briefly detoured to 39th Avenue, via 46th Street, returning to 40th Avenue at Ross (50th) Street.

Drivers are reminded to slow down when driving in construction zones and obey all signs, and pedestrians are reminded to cross only at designated crosswalks.

All road construction is weather dependent and schedules are subject to change.