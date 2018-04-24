Red Deer library show: Ode to colourful pioneer, Cougar Annie

Cougar Annie Tales on Wednesday at the Snell Auditorium in Red Deer. (Promotional image).

A musical tale of West Coast settler Cougar Annie will be told Wednesday, April 25, at Red Deer’s downtown public library.

Singer/songwriter Kat Kadoski will perform Cougar Annie Tales, an ode to “the legendary” Ada Annie Jordan, who settled in 1915 in the Clayoquot Coastal rainforest with her first husband and children.

Although Annie managed to carve a five-acre garden out of the rainforest to help feed her family, it was the bounty on the 70 cougars she shot over her lifetime to supplemented her income that earned her the name Cougar Annie.

Kadoski was caretaker of Annie’s garden for three years. She immersed herself in the folklore surrounding the pioneer settler, who gave birth to 11 children, outlived four husbands, and died at the age of 97 in Port Alberni.

Cougar Annie Tales uses dramatic narrative images, letters and original compositions to celebrate the life of one of Vancouver Island’s most colourful characters.

As part of The Edgedwellers, with Peter Wahl, Kadoski will perform a second set of of cabaret music and folk ballads after the one-act play. The show starts at 2:30 p.m. at the Snell Auditorium. downstairs at the library.

Tickets are available at the door, or in advance from 53rd Street Music.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter