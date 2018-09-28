(Contributed photo).

Red Deer singer/guitarist performs at Golden Circle

Triple-threat local performer Steve Arsenault will perform on Saturday, Sept. 29, in Red Deer.

The singer/songwriter and guitarist, who was once chosen to move on to the regional finals of the Nashville Star, will entertain with his country-rock songs at the Golden Circle.

Since performing at the regionals of the TV competition in Austin, Texas in 2005, he has played all over Alberta and Western Canada.

The native of PEI first picked up the guitar at age 17, came out west to further his career in 1999. Arsenault has opened for Duane Steele, Nazareth, Trooper, Johnny Reid and High Valley — all the time writing his own tunes when he isn’t teaching music.

Tickets to his 7 p.m. show are available at the door at 4620-47A Ave. For more information, please call 403-343-6074.

