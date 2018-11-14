Red Deer singer/songwriter is Top 3 finalist in Project Wild

Ryan Langlois, who wins at least $50,000, will find out Nov. 24 if he gets top prize

Red Deer singer-songwriter Ryan Langlois is within arm’s reach of a $100,000 career development prize from Alberta Music’s Project WILD.

Langlois is a top three finalist in the provincewide competition, along with Calgary’s pop-country duo Leaving Thomas and Edmonton roots group The Prairie States.

This means he gets at least $50,000 towards making his next “dream” album, backed by a professional band.

“It’s overwhelming,” said Langlois, who will hit the stage once more at Knoxville’s Tavern in Calgary Nov. 24 for the program finale.

The top awards will be handed out in front of a live audience on that date — including $100,953 award for first place, $75,000 award for second, and $50,000 award for third.

“I am so thankful” to be chosen a finalist, said Langlois, who won’t be told until the show’s over whether it’s his soulful voice or thoughtful lyrics that attracted the judges.

While he’s up against two other talented Alberta music acts for the top prize, he already feels he’s a winner. Being in the Top 3 makes the artist, who’s reinventing himself as a solo performer after being in the now defunct band Boom Chucka Boys, feel as if he’s on the right track.

“It’s like, wow! It’s like (affirmation) that the person that I am still has something to say that people still want to hear,” said Langlois.

“I’m confident in my voice, and who I am now, and this is a chance to have some financial backing.”

This is a big month for the 38-year-old self-described “bar-stool balladeer,” who writes about ordinary moments to find lessons in “wisdom and grace.”

Langlois was also a Top 10 finalist for the Alberta Country Music Awards for his first solo album, Light > Dark, as well as Single of the Year and Male artist of the Year with Alberta Country Music Awards. The nominations will come out later in November.

It took 15 long years for Langlois to get to this point. The artist, who picked up the guitar as a 22-year-old, experienced failed Canadian Idol auditions and national success with the now former band Boom Chucka Boys.

He has also spoke publicly about his bouts of severe anxiety and depression during a fundraiser he launched for the Canadian Mental Health Association in September. Langlois is releasing a single on iTunes and Spotify about depression called You Don’t Walk Alone before the holiday blues hits for many people.

Langlois feels he is just finding himself as a performer, stating, “I want to make music for people who’ve been through s—t and are still standing.”

For more information about attending the Nov. 24 finale, please visit Project WILD website.

