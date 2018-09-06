Jordan Blackburn’s artwork at the Harris-Warke Gallery shows human impacts on nature.

Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings for September include glass art

Blown glass art, prints and dream paintings are part of Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings for September.

Local glass artist Darren Petersen is showing some of his sculptural works, as well as paintings at the Marjorie Wood Gallery at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre.

Printmaker Jordan Blackburn is making a statement about the human corruption of nature at the Harris-Warke Gallery, and the mixed-media exhibit Wicked Dreams by Shonnah Reid is at The Hub on Ross.

There’s a group show of paintings at the Kiwanis Gallery called Abundance.

For more gallery listings and opening reception times, please see the www.reddeerartscouncil.ca.

Previous story
Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead at 82

Just Posted

United Way’s annual campaign begins

Kickoff luncheon held Thursday

Temporary art installation needed for 2019 Canada Winter Games

City of Red Deer requests submissions

Red Deer River cleanup happens on Sunday

Central Albertans needed for the Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup

Alberta artist builds a House of Peace at the Red Deer museum

Amy Loewan asks viewers to make peace in their own lives

PHOTO: Singer Wyatt Louis entertains as summer wanes on Red Deer’s Ross Street Patio

Singer/musician Wyatt Louis entertained the lunch-time crowd with some classic tunes on… Continue reading

130 torchbearers announced for 2019 Canada Winter Games

Red Deer torchbearers not announced until January

Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead at 82

Burt Reynolds, the handsome film and television star known for his acclaimed… Continue reading

Attorney: Indiana school shooting suspect to admit to attack

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — A 13-year-old boy accused of shooting a classmate and… Continue reading

Drake ducks out of TIFF: Toronto performer cancels appearance at ‘Monsters and Men’ premiere

TORONTO — Organizers at the Toronto International Film Festival have suffered a… Continue reading

Parties target seniors with promises on Day 14 of Quebec election campaign

HALIFAX — A dismantled military aircraft is making its way from Nova… Continue reading

Parties target seniors with promises on Day 14 of Quebec election campaign

MONTREAL — Promises to seniors and local farmers were overshadowed on Day… Continue reading

Freeland, Lighthizer to meet on NAFTA after long night for negotiators

WASHINGTON — Canada’s negotiating team in Washington is assessing progress after a… Continue reading

Military police officer resumes testimony at sailors’ sexual assault trial

HALIFAX — The trial of two British sailors accused of sexual assault… Continue reading

Jennifer Garner channels ‘mom rage’ for ‘Peppermint’ action hero role

TORONTO — Jennifer Garner is back in an action hero role, this… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month