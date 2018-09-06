Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings for September include glass art

Jordan Blackburn’s artwork at the Harris-Warke Gallery shows human impacts on nature.

Blown glass art, prints and dream paintings are part of Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings for September.

Local glass artist Darren Petersen is showing some of his sculptural works, as well as paintings at the Marjorie Wood Gallery at the Kerry Wood Nature Centre.

Printmaker Jordan Blackburn is making a statement about the human corruption of nature at the Harris-Warke Gallery, and the mixed-media exhibit Wicked Dreams by Shonnah Reid is at The Hub on Ross.

There’s a group show of paintings at the Kiwanis Gallery called Abundance.

For more gallery listings and opening reception times, please see the www.reddeerartscouncil.ca.