Red Deer’s Westerner Days music line up for everyone

Lee Aaron, Dear Rouge, Helix, Randi Boulton to take the stage

Red Deer County’s Alecia Aichelle will be performing during Westerner Days next week. Photo by Amy Allmand photography

Whether you’re a little bit country or a little bit rock and roll, there’s something for all music lovers at Westerner Days next week.

The fun gets started on opening day with B.C. country music star Aaron Pritchett, and Nashville’s Aaron Goodvin on the TD Main Stage.

Rising country artist Alecia Aichelle, who splits her time between Red Deer County and Nashville, opens the night performing originals such as Get Gone, What it Wasn’t, her latest single Hooked on Us, and cover songs.

Aichelle said the Wednesday show will be her biggest gig so far in her career. She is looking forward to entertaining the Central Alberta crowd.

Her debut album Golden was released spring of 2016, and was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2016 Alberta Country Music Association Awards.

Aichelle received a music diploma in voice and piano performance through the music program at Red Deer College.

Get ready to rock on Thursday night with headliners Canadian metal queen Lee Aaron and rockers Helix.

Red Deer’s Iron Buffalo will warm up the audience playing original songs as well as a a tribute to Motorhead’s Lemmy Kilmister and The Tragically Hip.

The trio features Tony Sowan on lead vocals and guitar, Steve Dooremalen on bass guitar and Warren Mathes on drums draw its inspiration from classic rock bands such as Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin and Megadeth. Their most requested song is Metallica’s Seek and Destroy.

“A lot of these songs we cover come from bands that have four-five members and there’s three of us, so it’s going to sound different,” said Sowan.

The band formed in 2014 and mostly perform at fundraisers, pubs and community events.

Dooremalen said the chemistry between the band members, who are also friends, sets them apart from other local bands.

“We genuinely enjoy being in each other’s company and playing music together and sharing that music with others,” said Dooremalen.

Friday’s line up features Vancouver’s country band The Washboard Union, River Town Saints from Ottawa, and Alberta’s The Dean Ray Band in Friday’s lineup.

The Dean Ray Band is known for playing originals as well as top 40 music from country to rock including Johnny Reid, Zac Brown Band, Colin James, Bon Jovi, Tragically Hip, Nickelback, Keith Urban, Johnny Cash among many others, the band website states. The band has various albums under its belt including Here’s to You and Every Mile.

Red Deer’s Danielle McTaggart performs Saturday as part of th Juno award-winning band Dear Rouge. McTaggart, who attended École Secondaire Notre Dame High School, said the pop/alternative band is pumped to perform their original music in her city.

“We’re engaging and we want people to come ready to party,” she said.

Dear Rouge will perform songs from their Black to Gold album and Phases released earlier this year.

“Phases is more emotional in-depth journey for us as musicians,” she said.

McTaggart said Dear Rouge will tour Canada including Red Deer and U.S. later in the year.

Red Deer’s The Randi Boulton Band will take the stage Saturday alongside Toronto-based Virginia to Vegas.

Boulton released her fourth album Randi With An I in 2014, the artist’s website states. Boulton also received recognition in CBC’s Searchlight Contest in 2013 for Canada’s Best New Artist, winning the coveted crown for her home province.

All artists are expected to take the stage starting at 8 p.m. at Westerner Park. Doors open 7 p.m. For more information visit westernerdays.ca.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter