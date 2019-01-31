Actor Noah Wyle stars in CBS’ limited series “The Red Line.” (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

‘Red Line’ puts Noah Wyle at centre of police shooting drama

PASADENA, Calif. — Noah Wyle is back in Chicago for a TV drama that’s far different than the 1990s hit “ER” that launched his career.

In CBS’ limited series “The Red Line,” Wyle’s character loses his African-American husband in a mistaken police shooting that’s the catalyst for family anguish and social uproar.

Wyle, who went from fresh-faced Dr. Carter in NBC’s 1994-2009 medical drama “ER” to action series including “The Librarian” and “Falling Skies,” choked up as he discussed “The Red Line,” a title referring to a major train line that cuts through Chicago’s diverse neighbourhoods.

“My emotional reaction to my first reading of the script was so intense. I’ve never read a piece of material that moved me like that. I can’t even talk about the show without getting upset,” Wyle told a TV critics’ meeting Wednesday, pausing to gather himself.

In the eight-episode limited series debuting April 28, the shooting of teacher Daniel Calder’s doctor-husband leaves him as single dad to their daughter, Jira. The survivors are mired in grief, while the white police officer at fault for killing an innocent man faces the public and legal repercussions of his actions.

Noel Fisher plays Officer Paul Evans, Aliyah Royale plays Jira and Emayatzy Corinealdi is Jira’s birth mother in the series from executive producers that include Greg Berlanti (“God Friended Me”), Ava DuVernay (“Selma”) and Erica Weiss and Caitlin Parrish. The latter two are Chicago writers whose play inspired the drama.

The series is a departure for CBS, long criticized for a lack of ethnic diversity in its scripted series. While the network has started to make up ground in recent seasons with inclusive casts, a series that promises a direct take on a highly charged social topic is unusual for CBS, as is the limited format.

“We never got push-back on content,” said Weiss, including on what she called “the thornier elements.” Asked if the network suggested that Wyle’s character be straight, she said that, to the contrary, it encouraged that aspect of his life be fully explored.

The series intends to look at all those deeply affected by the tragedy, from the victim’s survivors to the police officer and his family, the producers said. The intent is to bridge the gap between the “two Americas living side by side,” said Parrish, and, as Weiss said, “perhaps see themselves more clearly.”

Corinealdi echoed that point, saying America needs to confront “our family business.”

“There is an epidemic that’s happening, when black men are being systematically killed,” the actress said. “To be able to discuss that on this kind of scale is important and it’s necessary. For me, that’s one of main reasons I was excited about walking into this role.”

By The Associated Press

Previous story
Dutoit to conduct French orchestra after sexual abuse claims
Next story
Police release photos of “persons of interest” in attack

Just Posted

WATCH: Anti-Bighorn Country rally held in Red Deer

Central Albertans against the Bighorn Country proposal want their voices to be… Continue reading

Supreme Court decision requiring bankrupt companies to clean up old wells hailed

Decision could have far-reaching implications for oil and gas industry

Crafty Red Deer resident uses humour to show support for the energy industry

Heather McDonald is moonlighting as a bumper sticker designer

Alberta small business confidence taking a beating

Business confidence dropped sharply in January says Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses

Time spent at overcapacity at Red Deer hospital creeps up

Overcapacity protocols used for first time in 2019

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Feds paid near top dollar for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says

OTTAWA — If the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion does not go ahead… Continue reading

Silicon Valley eatery bans ‘Make America Great Again’ hats

SAN MATEO, Calif. — Patrons won’t be served at a Silicon Valley… Continue reading

No-waste grocery stores not a garbage idea to help tackle food waste

The shop encourages customers to bring clean, reusable containers from home to box the food

Feds paid on high end for Trans Mountain pipeline, spending watchdog says

he government bought the pipeline from Kinder Morgan in August

Crown wants truck driver sentenced to 10 years in Broncos crash

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu of Calgary has pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving

Show me the money: Toronto FC sells star striker Sebastian Giovinco to Saudi club

TORONTO — The Sebastian Giovinco era in Toronto is over. Toronto FC,… Continue reading

Canadian men’s baseball team earns spot in Pan American Games

IBIUNA, Brazil — The Canadian men’s baseball team has qualified for the… Continue reading

Police release photos of “persons of interest” in attack

CHICAGO — Detectives reviewed surveillance footage of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett walking… Continue reading

Most Read