Registration open for Sylvan’s Got Talent auditions

Auditions will be held Oct. 2-3 with the finale on Nov. 2

Sylvan’s Got Talent is returning the Gospel Chapel this November and audition sign-ups are now open.

The talent show, inspired by reality T.V. shows like America’s Got Talent and America Idol, will be holding auditors for the show Oct. 2 and 3, and interested individuals and groups can sign-up online.

June Rivers, one of the organizers for the event, says she looks forward to seeing a variety of people and acts come out to audition.

“I think we’ll see a lot of vocalists, but we want to see a variety come out,” Rivers said. “Comedy acts, musicians, dancers everyone is welcome.”

There is no age restrictions either. Rivers said participants can be eight or 80, so long as the act is family friendly.

This year auditions will be at the same venue as the final performance, Gospel Chapel. Rivers says this will give the contestants more consistency with their performances.

“Last year there was a bit of confusion with where everything was because we held the auditions in a different place. We hope to clear that up this year,” she said.

There is no restriction to how many people can sign-up to audition. Each audition session will run from 5-9 p.m. and the judges will get through as many acts as possible each night.

From the auditions the judges will choose 18 finalists to perform at the finale on Nov. 2.

Rivers says the judges will have a tough time, as the number of finalists have been reduced from last year.

“We had 20 finalists last year, but the show went a bit long, so we chose to shorten the final list a bit,” she explained.

The deadline to register for an audition is Sept. 21. When registering, acts will have to give an age, time amount and description of the act.

Contestants can register for the auditions at http://bit.ly/2MBLGLL

“We will be contacting each act afterwards if they are moving on to the finale,” Rivers said.

This is the second year for Sylvan’s Got Talent, a fundraiser event put together by the Sylvan Lake Refugee Project.

It was actually Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre who encouraged the group to give the show another go.

“He was really supportive of the show last year, and was the one who told us we should make it a yearly event because it was so well received,” said Rivers, adding, “he loves events like this that help build a community.”

Mayor McIntyre will return as a judge again this year and will be joined by Couns. Teresa Rilling and Jas Payne. Scott McDermott will be joining the judging panel as the Decadent Desserts judge.

“We are really excited to have the dessert contest again this year. We are looking forward to all the tasty looking treats that will be entered.”

A new addition to this year is the tickets. Audience members will be able to purchase VIP tickets from Sunlife Financial beginning Sept. 27.

The VIP ticket, $50, will give the audience member seating in the first couple of rows, as well as a chance to meet with the acts after the show.

Regular tickets, $15, will go on sale Oct. 5, and can be purchased from Shoppers Drug Mart and Timber Coffee.

Sylvan’s Got Talent finale show will be held at Gospel Chapel on Nov. 2 at 7 p.m.

Registration open for Sylvan's Got Talent auditions

Auditions will be held Oct. 2-3 with the finale on Nov. 2

