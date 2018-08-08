Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

HALIFAX — Researchers from Canada and the U.S. have used math to unravel one of the greatest musical mysteries of the modern era: Who wrote “In My Life,” a nostalgic rock ballad on the Beatles’ 1965 album “Rubber Soul.”

It’s a song both John Lennon and Paul McCartney have taken credit for, sparking an enduring debate on the authorship of the melody and chords.

But a new statistical model developed by researchers at Dalhousie and Harvard universities has been used to analyze multiple Lennon-McCartney songs, concluding Lennon likely penned “In My Life.”

“There is a chance that Paul wrote it, but from our model we come down on the side that it was John who likely wrote it,” said Jason Brown, a mathematics professor at Dalhousie in Halifax.

At issue is a claim by McCartney that Lennon wrote the lyrics, while he wrote all the music. Lennon, however, claimed he wrote the lyrics and music and McCartney may have helped with the “middle eight” or the song’s bridge.

Brown, Harvard statistician Mark Glickman and student Ryan Song analyzed roughly 70 songs on albums from “Please Please Me” to “Revolver” using five main categories: Melody notes, sequences of two notes, chords, sequences of two chords and melodic contour.

Each category was then further broken down, resulting in 149 categories for data collection.

The model, which is 80 per cent accurate, found a 98 per cent probability that Lennon wrote “In My Life,” Brown said.

While it’s not a guarantee, he said the data-collecting process used by the researchers identifies patterns in songs rather than subjectively “cherry picking” what to look for.

The researchers also applied the model to other songs of contested authorship such as “The Word” and “Misery,” finding it likely McCartney wrote the former and Lennon the latter.

“There are other songs as well and parts of songs where the recollection may be a little bit foggy,” Brown said.

Despite the rigour applied to the research, Brown expects the feedback will be mixed.

“I have found over the years doing projects on mathematics and the Beatles that talking about the Beatles is sort of a theology for a lot of people,” he said. ”They have very strong beliefs and feelings about the Beatles individually and collectively.”

Glickman presented the data at a statistics conference in Vancouver last month, and the researchers are in the process of submitting their findings to an academic journal.

Using mathematics and statistics to solve musical mysteries may seem unusual, but Brown said they are alike in many ways.

“They’re similar in the sense that they both focus on patterns,” he said. ”What we appreciate a lot in music are patterns and how patterns are transformed through the composing process and how we experience those patterns, and mathematics is often called the science of patterns. It gives us the tools to analytically look at patterns.

“I think it’s this love of patterns that is a commonality between mathematics and music.”

Brown said the model could be applied to other music to help address the bigger issue of music authentication, where the composer is unknown or in dispute.

Previous story
‘No ego, no attitude’: Brad Daymond remembered for Love Inc. and ‘N Sync work

Just Posted

Red Deer man will shave his beard for the Mustard Seed

The Mustard Seed is in desperate need of toiletries.

Firefighters brace for intense lightning, minimal rain, more wildfires in B.C.

BURNS LAKE, B.C. — The latest weather forecast in British Columbia calls… Continue reading

UPDATED: Fire ban effective immediately for Red Deer

Open fires not allowed

Red Deer County announces fire ban

Outdoor fires must be extinguished

‘Black eye to the industry:’ Report delves into polls gone awry in Calgary vote

CALGARY — A report into wildly inaccurate polls ahead of last year’s… Continue reading

WATCH: Battle of Alberta raises thousands for Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre

The golf tournament was held at the Red Deer Golf and Country Club Wednesday

Saudi Arabia reportedly directing selloff of Canadian assets after criticism

TORONTO — As Saudi Arabia continues to escalate its political dispute with… Continue reading

Endangered orca that sparked international rescue plan spotted in B.C. waters

VANCOUVER — An emaciated and endangered killer whale that scientists feared could… Continue reading

Researchers use math, statistics to solve mystery of who wrote Beatles song

HALIFAX — Researchers from Canada and the U.S. have used math to… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer made more than a fashion statement in… Continue reading

N.B. man dies after single wasp sting, had no idea he was allergic

FREDERICTON — A 43-year-old New Brunswick man has died after being stung… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer has made more than a fashion statement… Continue reading

‘No ego, no attitude’: Brad Daymond remembered for Love Inc. and ‘N Sync work

TORONTO — Canadian songmaker Bradley Daymond scaled the charts as a member… Continue reading

‘Destroyer’ with Nicole Kidman in Toronto film festival’s Platform prize program

TORONTO — A crime thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Regina native Tatiana… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month