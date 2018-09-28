Resident of Cher’s home held in relation to overdose death

MALIBU, Calif. — Authorities say a man living at Cher’s home in Malibu, California, has been arrested on suspicion of providing fentanyl to someone who died of an overdose.

KNBC-TV in Los Angeles reports that 23-year-old Donovan Ruiz was arrested by Ventura County sheriff’s investigators. Authorities say he is the child of someone who works at the home.

Sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian says the victim died “a couple of weeks ago” in Thousand Oaks, not far from Malibu. Other details about the death were not available.

Cher’s website says the singer is on tour in Australia. The Associated Press sent an email to her publicist asking whether she was aware of the death.

The sheriff’s office didn’t answer a phone call early Friday seeking information on a lawyer who could speak for Ruiz.

Previous story
‘House of Cards’ trailer has Robin Wright at centre stage

Just Posted

Health Minister asked to resolve Central Alberta’s ambulance shortage

Lacombe ambulances spend more than half their time responding to calls in Red Deer, says councillor

Red Deer College students prepare dinner at Ronald McDonald House

The students prepared dinner through the Home for Dinner program

Hospital shortages, addictions questions raised by Red Deer Councillors at AUMA conference

Health Minister Sarah Hoffman was in the hot seat

Red Deer RCMP make several break and enter arrests

Catching suspects by focusing on crime hot spots

Red Deer County creates firefighter recruitment video

YouTube video released this week as part of recruitment drive

UPDATED: Premier Notley pledges funding to address cannabis challenges

Notley was in Red Deer Thursday

Everybody on plane survives crash landing in Pacific lagoon

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — A passenger on a plane that crashed into… Continue reading

Germany, Turkey seek better ties but concede little ground

BERLIN — German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan… Continue reading

Memphis civic leader, former Pinnacle Airlines CEO shot dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A civic leader and former airline executive was fatally… Continue reading

B.C. to probe money laundering ‘red flags’ in real estate, horse racing

VICTORIA — Two government reviews will dig deeper into possible money laundering… Continue reading

Canada Post, union to hold weekend meeting aimed at breaking up contract dispute

OTTAWA — Staring at a potential strike or lockout as early as… Continue reading

UCP Leader Kenney, Ontario Premier Ford to hold Calgary anti carbon tax rally

CALGARY — Alberta’s United Conservative Party has invited Ontario Premier Doug Ford… Continue reading

McDavid scores his second goal in overtime, lifts Oilers over Coyotes

Oilers 3 Coyotes 2 (OT) EDMONTON — It’s only exhibition, but the… Continue reading

Local Sports: Ross Heidt lacing ’em up for the RDC Kings

Receiving a scholarship to the States is the dream of most junior… Continue reading

Most Read