Reveen returns to Red Deer

Reveen, presented by Friends of the Red Deer Regional Hospital, will be on stage at the Memorial Centre on Saturday. (Photo contributed)

Ty Reveen is bringing his father’s famous hypnotic show to Red Deer on Saturday to raise money for Friends of the Red Deer Regional Hospital.

And it seems that the renowned Reveen show and the local charity have something else in common — helping people.

Friends of the Red Deer Regional Hospital funds personal care items and equipment for patients at the hospital and also manages the emergency response system Red Deer Lifeline.

Reveen said his father Peter did countless lectures in some of the biggest medical universities around the world.

“He taught doctors, surgeons, dentists, health care professionals, how to apply this science to people to help them overcome their disorders that were caused mostly by psychological events,” Reveen said.

“They say that 80 per cent of hospital visits are the result of nervous tension or psychological problems that really weren’t dealt with at a young age and they escalated into catastrophic illness.”

He said nervous tension is the unseen enemy of the human mind.

“The wonderful thing about this show is it teaches you how to deal with it and it teaches you in a way that you learn as you laugh.”

He said the Reveen show also has a very positive message.

“It’s a demonstration of the science of positive applied suggestion and it is a show that you see ordinary people do extraordinary things and become superstars for a night in a show that is just absolutely hilarious.”

He said the brain is the most powerful computer in the world.

“If we use it correctly, focus our attention on our objectives and not be distracted by negative assumptions based on fear, you can achieve anything.”

Reveen, who has a special effects company and is currently working on illusions for the Criss Angel’s new show heading to Las Vegas in December, started off as a stage designer for ZZ Top back in 1985 during a break from his father’s show.

Now he divides his time between creating special effects for some of the biggest names in entertainment and Reveen.

“(The show) gives me the satisfaction of making people’s lives better.”

Reveen will be at the Memorial Centre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $55 each plus service fees. Contact the Black Knight Inn for tickets.

For more information visit www.reveen.com.



