Rick Moranis to join ‘SCTV’ special, which will air on CTV and Netflix

TORONTO — Rick Moranis will be part of an upcoming reunion special for the sketch comedy series “SCTV” in Toronto.

Organizers say Moranis is confirmed to join previously announced “SCTV” cast members Joe Flaherty, Eugene Levy, Andrea Martin, Catherine O’Hara, Martin Short and Dave Thomas.

Moranis hasn’t been as visible on the public stage as some of the other cast members in recent years and wasn’t initially expected to be a part of the reunion.

Meanwhile, CTV has announced it’s joining Netflix to become the exclusive Canadian broadcast partner of the special, which will air in 2019.

Martin Scorsese will direct the special, which explores the enduring legacy of the Emmy Award-winning Canadian series “Second City Television.”

On Sunday, late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel will moderate ”An Afternoon with SCTV” panel taping in front of a live audience at the Elgin Theatre in Toronto.

“SCTV” ran from 1976 to 1984 and helped launch the careers of many famed international comic legends, including the late John Candy and Harold Ramis.

The special will air on Netflix in all territories, with the exception of Canada, where it will premiere exclusively on CTV.

Following CTV’s airing, the special will be available exclusively on Netflix in Canada and worldwide.

The Canadian Press

