Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s recent comments

TORONTO — Hours after a profane attack on Donald Trump during a live awards show, actor Robert De Niro has apologized today to Canadians for the U.S. president’s comments about Justin Trudeau.

The actor says Trump’s conduct following the G7 summit in Quebec was “idiotic” and “a disgrace.”

De Niro made the comments in Toronto while attending a groundbreaking for a Canadian Nobu restaurant and hotel.

He apologized to Canadians and the prime minister.

Trump blasted Trudeau after leaving the G7 summit on Saturday and abruptly withdrew his support for a communique the participating countries had drafted hours before.

The president has also written a series of tweets attacking Trudeau and criticizing Canada for imposing what he describes as unfair trade barriers on the U.S.

