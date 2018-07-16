Robert Lepage willing to sit down with opponents of upcoming show

MONTREAL — Quebec director Robert Lepage says he is willing to meet with people who are opposed to one of his upcoming shows because it does not include Indigenous performers.

About 30 people signed an open letter in Le Devoir on Saturday to denounce Lepage for the absence of Indigenous actors in the show called Kanata.

The show, which claims to explore Canada’s history “through the lens of the relationship between white and Aboriginal Peoples,” will be performed in Paris in December by a French acting group.

The criticism comes shortly after a run of Lepage’s play SLAV was cancelled in Montreal amid accusations of racial insensitivity because it featured few black actors.

Nakuset, the executive director of the Montreal Native Women’s Shelter, who signed the letter, says she is surprised Lepage would not include Indigenous actors in Kanata.

“We have strong, strong, strong Indigenous actors and directors…there are tons of people who can do it,” she said in an interview Monday.

“When it’s someone who is Indigenous sharing their story, it is so much stronger and more powerful.”

Nakuset also said Lepage is doing a disservice to the Indigenous community as well as the people who buy his tickets.

“People who don’t know us, romanticize us, so they’re going to this show and they’re going to see people with braided wigs and they’re going to ask for their money back,” she said.

Lepage also said he consulted someone in the Indigenous community about Kanata, but that claim came as a surprise to Nakuset.

“We’re all like, who? where?,” she said. “Montreal is a very small community and we’re all trying to figure out who he consulted with.”

Nakuset plans to attend the meeting which Lepage has proposed for Thursday when Paris theatre director Ariane Mnouchkine will be in Montreal.

Lepage’s invitation is being welcomed by Dave Jenniss, the artistic director of Ondinnok, a French-speaking Indigenous theatre company.

Jenniss, who also signed the open letter, said he hopes to obtain an explanation about the lack of Indigenous representation in Kanata.

He also stated the meeting would be an opportunity to make Lepage and Mnouchkine aware of the Indigenous point of view.

“Unfortunately, this should have been done long before this but I’m taking it in the right spirit,” Jenniss said.

“I think it’s a nice initiative… to want to meet us and to have a dialogue.”

Lepage is also offering to meet with representatives of a group opposed to SLAV before the next time it is presented in Quebec, early next year. But a spokesman for the group said Monday morning it had not yet had any formal contact from Lepage.

Previous story
Soulpepper pauses training program amid ‘culture change’ at theatre

Just Posted

Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Driver taken to hospital after SUV veered off 30th Avenue into Anders

Red Deer’s new ‘equity co-ordinator’ will promote tolerance

Andrea Lacoursiere was hired by city with Alberta Human Rights funding

More bridge work this summer in Red Deer’s Coronation Park

The park’s north bridge is being rebuilt to ensure safety

Man badly injured in off-road vehicle collision on Saturday

Incident happened in Mountain View County about 10:50 p.m.

Heat warning in effect for Central Alberta

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Central Alberta. Residents in… Continue reading

CFIA inspects after video shows pigs crammed into B.C. transport truck

The video shows pigs piled on top of one another in a transport truck on a “sweltering” hot day last week

Lava crashes through roof of Hawaii tour boat, injuring 23

HONOLULU — An explosion caused by lava oozing into the ocean sent… Continue reading

Banff holds blessing ceremony with Indigenous elders before letting bison roam

BANFF, Alta. — Several Indigenous elders were flown by helicopter into the… Continue reading

Research expedition looks at unseen depths of Labrador Sea ecosystem

ST. JOHN’S, N.L. — Last summer, a team of scientists returned from… Continue reading

Protesters camped outside Saskatchewan legislature taking province to court

REGINA — Protesters camped outside the Saskatchewan legislature say they are taking… Continue reading

British PM accepts key amendments from hardline Brexiteers

LONDON — British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday accepted amendments to… Continue reading

‘City of icebergs:’ Study says 100s of Arctic glaciers shrinking, disappearing

The statistics in her recently published paper say it all: hundreds of… Continue reading

U.S. hits back with WTO challenge against Canada’s retaliatory tariffs

OTTAWA — The United States fired back Monday at the Canadian government’s… Continue reading

Croatia gears up to give heroes’ welcome to World Cup team

ZAGREB, Croatia — Fans are pouring in from throughout the country as… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month