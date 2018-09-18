Canadian artists perform ‘Summer of ‘69’ with Bryan Adams at the 2017 Juno awards show in Ottawa. (File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Rocker Bryan Adams calls for changes to Canada’s copyright laws to help artists

OTTAWA — Eighteen Till I Die? How about waiting until 25 years after you die?

That’s how long it takes under Canada’s copyright laws for artists to regain the rights to the material they produce, internationally renowned Canadian singer-songwriter Bryan Adams told a House of Commons committee Tuesday.

“So if you write a script or you write a book or you write a song, and you assign your copyright to a company, you have to wait 25 years after you die to get it back,” Adams told the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage.

“That needs to change.”

Adams, known for musical hits such as “18 Till I Die” and “Summer of ‘69,” but also for his celebrity photographic works, said he likely would not benefit from a change in law since he owns copyrights to most of his Canadian work and other music produced in the United States.

But budding young artists certainly would benefit through better control of what they create, he said.

Section 14(1) of the Copyright Act states that authors and composers who transfer or assign the copyrights of their work by contract must wait until 25 years after death to get them back.

That compares with the United States, where changes enacted in 1976 stipulate that copyright can revert back to an artist, upon request, 35 years after those rights are assigned to someone else.

Adams proposed changing a single word in Canada’s Copyright Act, from 25 years after “death” to 25 years after “assignment.”

“It just think it’s fair,” Adams said, noting that it took several years for him to realize Canada’s copyright stipulations after he signed his first record deal — for a dollar.

The transfer of rights under copyright laws are meant to allow artists to work with agents, or intermediaries, to more widely disseminate what they produce, says Daniel Gervais, intellectual property law professor at Vanderbilt University Law School.

“Those companies market the work of authors and allow authors to monetize their talent, or their craft,” Gervais told the committee through a video link from Nashville.

“And, in doing so, to make a living, and to continue creating,” he said.

But there has to be a balance between artists, who are often vulnerable when just starting out, and their agents, said Gervais. “It is time to rebalance this relationship between authors and those that exploit their works by contract.”

The question for policy makers to answer is how long a period of time is considered reasonable for a publisher to hold onto a copyright in order to recoup their investment and make a profit.

Several countries, including Belgium and Germany, recognize that it makes no sense for companies to retain copyrights over an artist’s work indefinitely, Gervais said.

Adams said he raised the issue “quietly” with former Prime Minister Stephen Harper when the Conservatives were in power, but no changes were brought forward.

He has since spoken with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about it, and was told he should bring the issue into the public spotlight through the parliamentary committee.

The singer said it was also not lost on him that political pressure could especially be applied now, with a federal election a little more than a year away, to further his proposal.

“It definitely would be a vote in favour, for a lot of artists and composers, of this government if they were to change it,” Adams told reporters after testifying before the committee.

The Liberals have not decided whether to make changes to the Copyright Act, said Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez, a self-described Adams fan.

But the government wants to ensure that creators are properly compensated, he said.

“What’s important for us at the end of the day (is) that the artists are paid for what they do.”

Previous story
Film Review: ‘House With a Clock’ is a real time suck
Next story
Record low viewership for Emmy Awards in the U.S., but ratings up in Canada

Just Posted

2019 Winter Games will transform Red Deer: Olympic organizer

Team leader behind 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics provides inspirational pep talk

Red Deer RCMP make series of arrests as part of Project Pinpoint

Seven separate incidents lead police to repeat offenders

Red Deer city council gets the ball rolling on new fees for tax assessment summaries

Changes to provincial legislation has spurred a rise in requests

Red Deer County backs Canadian Finals Rodeo

Council approved $50,000 for the event’s inaugural event in Red Deer

Red Deer County receives third budget award

Award from the Government Finance Officers Association

WATCH: Red Deer students take part in annual run

Dawe/St. Pat’s Run reaches 40th anniversary

Smile Cookie fundraiser campaign for Reading College kicks off

Fundraising campaign runs Sept. 12-18 for program that helps children improve their reading

‘Nightmare that won’t end’: Storm evacuees can’t return yet

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Hundreds of people waited in long lines for water… Continue reading

New bridge collapses into river in rural Saskatchewan hours after opening

HYAS, Sask. — A rural politician in eastern Saskatchewan says he’s at… Continue reading

Halifax researchers tag great white shark in Atlantic Canada for first time

HALIFAX — For the first time in Atlantic Canadian waters, scientists have… Continue reading

Liberal riding association president blindsided by MP’s defection

OTTAWA — The president of an Ontario Liberal riding association says he… Continue reading

Pope gives bishops more decision-making options

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis decreed on Tuesday that ordinary Catholics should… Continue reading

Hurricane rating system fails to account for deadly rain

TRENTON, N.C. — When meteorologists downgraded Hurricane Florence from a powerful Category… Continue reading

Glad company: Trailer for Disney’s ‘Mary Poppins Returns’

LOS ANGELES — A beloved nanny is preparing to take to the… Continue reading

Most Read