Musician Jack White says he’s disappointed that two women were told to stop kissing at his recent concert in Edmonton by an usher who said it was “inappropriate sexual behaviour. File photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Rocker Jack White dedicates song to women chastised for kissing at his concert

EDMONTON — Alternative rocker Jack White says he’s disappointed that two women were told to stop kissing at his recent concert in Edmonton by an usher who said it was “inappropriate sexual behaviour.”

The Grammy-award-winning musician says on Instagram that it’s 2018 and two people showing affection shouldn’t have to hide.

Allyson MacIvor posted on Facebook after the Friday night concert at Rogers Place that she and a friend were kissing during an encore when the usher told them to stop because it wasn’t allowed.

They complained after the show to a manager, who MacIvor says was very understanding and apologized right away.

White dedicated his song “Love Interruption” to the women at his concert in Calgary the following night.

He encouraged everyone in the audience to kiss their loved ones.

“Let’s promote love and acceptance wherever and whenever we can,” he said on Instagram.

MacIvor wrote on Facebook that she was caught up in the moment, listening to one of her favourite songs, when she grabbed her friend and kissed her.

“We were immediately interrupted by a young Rogers Place worker, who pulled me to the side, away from my seat, waving her finger disapprovingly, saying, ‘That’s not allowed here’,” she wrote.

“I wish there was a camera to capture the look on my face when she said this.”

CTV News obtained a statement from the Oilers Entertainment Group, which operates Rogers Place, that acknowledged MacIvor’s complaint and said there would be an investigation.

“This incident does not align with our values and we take a zero tolerance approach to any form of discrimination. We unequivocally welcome and support all members of the LGBTQ community,” the statement said.

Rogers Place offered MacIvor tickets to any show at the arena, and she chose the Fleetwood Mac concert coming up on Saturday.

She also asked that the usher and a friend be invited to join her and her guests, but management said it felt ”it wasn’t appropriate to involve our staff person.”

“We are looking at opportunities moving forward to have Allyson involved in our sensitivity training.”

One thing MacIvor is adamant about is that the usher not be fired.

“She needs … (to be) educated so she can go back into the workplace … and just be a better worker in this environment.”

