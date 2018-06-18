Serpentine lake in London’s Hyde Park now has a sculpture by artist Christo. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Roll out the barrels: Christo artwork floats on London lake

LONDON — The ducks, geese and hardy cold-water swimmers in London’s Hyde Park have a new neighbour: a monumental floating structure made from 7,506 stacked barrels colored bright red, mauve and blue.

“The London Mastaba” is the latest work by artist Christo, who has previously wrapped Berlin’s Reichstag in silver fabric and festooned New York’s Central Park with thousands of saffron-colored cloth “gates.”

His first major work in London rises 65 feet (20 metres) above the park’s Serpentine lake, in a sloping-sided rectangular shape adapted from ancient Egyptian tombs. The colours have been chosen to complement the lush greenery and grey-blue skies of a London summer.

The sculpture, on display from Monday until Sept. 23, is one in a series of barrel-based artworks Christo has created since the 1950s.

Previous story
Collection featuring Group of Seven paintings donated to University of Lethbridge

Just Posted

Indigenous protesters in Washington declare Trans Mountain won’t be built

VANCOUVER — Cedar George-Parker remembers the moment he decided to devote his… Continue reading

Sentencing arguments for Quebec City’s mosque shooter to begin today

QUEBEC — Sentencing arguments are expected to begin today for the man… Continue reading

Photos: Children enjoy petting animals near Red Deer Sunday

Children and families learned about various animals and birds at a petting… Continue reading

22-year-old dies in a collision near Innisfail

Family has been notified

Search for missing Tofino boaters scaled back, handed over to RCMP

TOFINO, B.C. — Jae Valentine woke to the sound of wolves howling… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta High School Soccer League champs crowned

Lindsay Thurber girls’ team and Notre Dame boys’ team won Saturday at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer

Roll out the barrels: Christo artwork floats on London lake

LONDON — The ducks, geese and hardy cold-water swimmers in London’s Hyde… Continue reading

Just For Laughs production company promotes COO Bruce Hills to president

MONTREAL — The production company behind Montreal’s Just For Laughs comedy festival… Continue reading

Auto parts firm Magna plans electric vehicle joint ventures with Chinese company

AURORA, Ont. — Magna International Inc. says it will form two new… Continue reading

Collection featuring Group of Seven paintings donated to University of Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Margaret (Marmie) Perkins Hess spent a lifetime following her… Continue reading

5 dead as SUV chased by Border Patrol crashes in South Texas

BIG WELLS, Texas — At least five people were killed and several… Continue reading

Ramifications of a trade war: an expert look at the numbers for Canada

OTTAWA — A new analysis of escalating trade disputes involving the United… Continue reading

Deliberate spill: study launched to test crude and bitumen impact on lake life

KENORA, Ont. — Researchers were in northwestern Ontario over the weekend spilling… Continue reading

Two-spirit N.B. First Nation chief says his election points to progress

FREDERICTON — The new leader of a New Brunswick First Nation said… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month