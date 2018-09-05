Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen over ‘defamatory’ TV prank

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Failed U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore is suing comedian Sacha Baron Cohen for defamation after being pranked on the actor’s television show.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Washington, D.C., accuses Cohen of smearing Moore’s name and intentionally inflicting emotional distress. Moore was duped into appearing on a “Who is America?” segment where Cohen demonstrated a supposed pedophile detecting device that beeped when it came near Moore.

Moore faced sexual misconduct accusations during last year’s Senate race in Alabama. He has denied the allegations.

Larry Klayman, founder of the conservative group Freedom Watch, represents Moore. Klayman said Cohen and the TV network should be “held accountable for his outrageous and false, fraudulent and defamatory conduct.”

Moore thought he was receiving an award for supporting Israel when he appeared on the show.

