Russell Peters helps take down alleged jewelry thief in New York City

TORONTO — “The Indian Detective” star Russell Peters became a real-life crime fighter this week when he helped take down a man allegedly attempting to steal from a jewelry shop in New York City.

Security footage posted on the tabloid news website TMZ shows the Canadian comedian helping apprehend a man who was allegedly attempting to flee the NYC Diamond District store with an item.

TMZ cites law enforcement sources as saying a 27-year-old was trying to steal a ring valued at US$150,000 on Tuesday.

A man has been charged with robbery and criminal possession of stolen property, according to the report.

Peters’ brother and manager confirmed the report to The Canadian Press, noting the Brampton, Ont.-raised funnyman is in New York for a series of sold-out shows on Long Island and in New Jersey.

Clayton Peters said the jewelry store is owned by a friend of the standup star, who played a Toronto police officer in the TV series “The Indian Detective,” which aired on CTV and Netflix.

He said Peters was there visiting his friend and ended up using his blue-belt skills in Brazilian jiu-jitsu to help subdue the potential thief.

He added that the Emmy-and Peabody Award-winning comic also gave a statement to police.

Peters is known for skewering racial stereotypes in his standup act, which has sold out stadiums around the world and been shot for various TV specials.

His current tour will take him through several cities in the U.S. until early May.

Last year he co-hosted the Netflix series “A Little Help With Carol Burnett.”

“The Indian Detective” recently got a Canadian Screen Award nomination for best limited drama series.

Peters’ other acting credits include the films “Source Code,” “Breakaway,” “Chef” and “Supercon.”

He and Jennifer Andrade, a former Miss Universe Honduras, are expecting a child together.

On Thursday, he posted a photo on them on his Instagram account, saying it’s a boy.

The 48-year-old Peters also has an eight-year-old daughter with his ex-wife, Monica Diaz.

Previous story
Ellen Page says she feels responsibility to spotlight efforts of N.S. activists

Just Posted

Ready, set, go!

2019 Canada Winter Games kicks off Friday night with Opening Ceremonies

Blackfalds intrigued by Sylvan Lake waste-to-energy project

Fogdog Energy Solutions Inc. says its technology can convert garbage into a carbon “fluff”

Second recreational cannabis store opens Saturday in Red Deer

A second recreational cannabis store will open its doors in Red Deer… Continue reading

UPDATED: United We Roll Convoy departs Red Deer

Pro-pipeline convoy Ottawa bound

Premier fears ‘troubling messages’ could be sent by convoy to Ottawa

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley expressed mixed feelings about a convoy leaving Red… Continue reading

Michael Kors throws a ’70s bash with Barry Manilow on stage

NEW YORK — Michael Kors threw a fashion show worthy of Studio… Continue reading

CBC aims to double amount of kids programming on Gem streaming service

The CBC says it’s redirecting some funding to invest in programming for… Continue reading

Cleaning routine shows promise in curbing superbug infection

Think of it as decontaminating yourself. Hospitalized patients who harbour certain superbugs… Continue reading

Why Solar: We must give right-of-way to inventor citizens

Human beings need food, clothing, and shelter. If you doubt this statement… Continue reading

Gardening: Gardener patiently waiting for spring

When winter drags on the desire to start bedding-out-plants increases with the… Continue reading

RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Contest winners and names will be announced April 30.

Opinion: Help the homeless, not the consultants

It was a brief whiff of wisdom that disappeared as quickly as… Continue reading

Kyle Shewfelt pained by turmoil in gymnastics, but hopeful for a healthier sport

CALGARY — Canadian gymnastics is having a reckoning. As painful as it… Continue reading

Most Read