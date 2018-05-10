Director Ryan Coogler, left, and Zinzi Evans pose for photographers during a photo call at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, May 10, 2018. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

Ryan Coogler reflects on tsunami that is ‘Black Panther’

CANNES, France — At the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, filmmaker Ryan Coogler reflected on the historic sensation of “Black Panther” and the changes he hopes it might effect on the movie business.

Noting that Hollywood theories can’t be challenged “if you don’t have anything that disproves it,” Coogler said in a conversation on stage that he hopes “Black Panther” is the groundbreaking force many say it is, disproving the old myths that black films “don’t travel overseas.”

“I just hope that changes. It’s got to change,” said Coogler. “I hope that me and you can leave the business in a better place than where we found it.”

Coogler brought 60 film students, many of them African, to the event because Cannes had a significant influence on him when he came to the festival in 2013 with “Fruitvale Station.”

“It really did something to me as a filmmaker,” he said, adding that in his festival experience “sometimes it can be challenging when you’re in a talk and you don’t see faces that look like yours.”

In preparing the film, Coogler said he realized that the story of “Black Panther” — about a young man ascending to a family throne — bore many similarities to “The Godfather.” He studied Francis Ford Coppola’s masterpiece and even screened an early cut of “Black Panther” with Coppola.

But Coogler didn’t want that to divulge that inspiration before the movie came out because he said he was worried that people would think he was “aiming too high” for a comic book film.

“Black Panther” became one of the year’s most acclaimed films and grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide. About half of ticket sales were overseas. On Wednesday night, “Black Panther” was screened on the Cannes beach.

The first time he screened the film for an audience, Coogler said, was for a group including a few dozen family members, Ava DuVernay, Kendrick Lamar (who produced the soundtrack), Issa Rae and George Lucas.

Coogler also cited the likes of Lamar, DuVernay and Donald Glover’s “Atlanta” for pushing him, indirectly, on “Black Panther.”

“My mind is being stretched by what we as people can do,” he said.

“Black Panther” has been hailed for its empowered and pivotal female characters, also a rarity in the superhero landscape. An interviewer also noted that Coogler had on his three films always worked with female cinematographers and editors.

The women of Wakanda, the imaginary land featured in the film, reminded Coogler of home.

“In a macro sense, that’s the black community,” he said. “You find these incredibly layered women (who are) smart, heads of household. That’s the world I come from. The women in my life are amazing and I want to make films that capture that.”

Previous story
Dr. Dre loses trademark claim against ‘Dr. Drai’

Just Posted

The day the music died: Red Deer College ends its music diploma program

Citing declining enrolment and interest, Red Deer College is ending its music… Continue reading

Countdown to Women of Excellence is on

Raffle draw on Saturday

Red Deer property crimes drop significantly in first quarter of 2018

Red Deerians have experienced fewer property and persons crimes to start 2018.… Continue reading

Legal aid badly underfunded: lawyers

Underfunding legal aid support clogging up court system say lawyers

Accused killer held in Stettler hospital for threatening suicide before murder

Savage escaped from hospital hours before allegedly killing a Stettler man

WATCH: Red Deer’s West Park Elementary gets Arbor Day oak tree

Students also get saplings to plant around the city

Marley’s granddaughter wants accountability for police stop

NEW YORK — Bob Marley’s granddaughter said Thursday that she felt like… Continue reading

Photo radar locations released in Red Deer

Locations revealed for May 16-30

Boil water advisory in Alix

A boil water advisory is in effect for the Village of Alix,… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties say alcohol involved in north end crash

Six impaired drivers caught over the weekend

Alberta premier confident pipeline talks will succeed by May 31 deadline

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says she’s confident talks aimed at… Continue reading

In tearful interview, Weinstein’s wife says she didn’t know

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein’s estranged wife, designer Georgina Chapman, is speaking… Continue reading

Oregon school shooter loses life-sentence appeal

SALEM, Ore. — A man who killed two people and wounded 26… Continue reading

Supreme Court agrees to hear case on citizenship of Russian spy kids

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will help settle the controversy… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month