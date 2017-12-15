Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus to perform Elton John tribute show

Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus and Coldplay’s Chris Martin are set to honour Elton John at a tribute concert next month.

The Recording Academy announced Friday that it will tape “Elton John: I’m Still Standing — A GRAMMY Salute” at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Jan. 30, two days after the 2018 Grammy Awards.

The concert will broadcast at a later date on CBS. The Grammys will air live from Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28.

Others set to honour John onstage include John Legend, Miranda Lambert, Kesha, Keith Urban, Little Big Town and Maren Morris. John will also perform.

John has won five Grammys and received 34 nominations. He is also the recipient of the Grammy Legend Award.

