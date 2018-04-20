Sarah Jessica Parker calls Cynthia Nixon’s run ‘exciting’

NEW YORK — Cynthia Nixon’s quest for the governorship of New York state has at least one high-profile fan excited — Sarah Jessica Parker.

Parker said Thursday her former “Sex and the City” co-star would be “right for New York.”

The actress spoke briefly about Nixon’s New York gubernatorial run on the red carpet for the world premiere of her new film, “Blue Night” at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“I’m excited about her candidacy. I’m proud of her. I know she loves this city. She’s born and raised here, and I think a lot of people are excited and enthusiastically supporting her,” Parker said.

Then she added: “I think she’s been great for the conversation.”

“Sex and the City” ran on HBO from 1998-2004 and spawned two films.

Parker has previously endorsed Nixon, along with “Sex and the City” co-star Kristin Davis. Nixon is challenging New York governor Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming Democratic primary.

In “Blue Night,” Parker plays a New York singer who receives disturbing health-related news that makes her reevaluate her life and dreams. It was shot in just 16 days and co-stars Jacqueline Bisset, Common and Renee Zellweger.

Parker said she is proud that she also handled all of the film’s vocals, including a Rufus Wainwright-penned song.

“Yeah, it’s all me. Yeah, even the ambient vocals are me,” Parker said.

___

Follow John Carucci at http://www.twitter.com/jacarucci

John Carucci, The Associated Press

Previous story
Woman who lost pink house, court case seeks box office win

Just Posted

Update: Hundreds pay respects to Stettler homicide victim

Gofundme account created to help the Heritage House in Stettler

Much left to fight for beyond legalization, pot activists say as they mark 4-20

TORONTO — Cannabis activists say although this year’s 4-20 celebrations across the… Continue reading

Canadian Pacific starting operations shutdown ahead of possible strike

CALGARY — Canadian Pacific Railway says it has begun shutting down train… Continue reading

Nicholas Butcher says he fatally stabbed Kristin Johnston by accident

HALIFAX — Nicholas Butcher has told his second-degree murder trial that he… Continue reading

Trudeau ends three-country tour with his global reputation, alliances intact

LONDON — Justin Trudeau is heading home from a lengthy, three-country foreign… Continue reading

WATCH: Fine wine and food at Red Deer College

The Red Deer College Alumni Association hosted its 14th annual Fine Wine… Continue reading

Sarah Jessica Parker calls Cynthia Nixon’s run ‘exciting’

NEW YORK — Cynthia Nixon’s quest for the governorship of New York… Continue reading

Lawyers for Russian player say FIFA ends anti-doping case

By Graham Dunbar THE ASSOCIATED PRESS GENEVA — Lawyers for Russia defender… Continue reading

Woman who lost pink house, court case seeks box office win

WASHINGTON — Susette Kelo’s Supreme Court case now has a Hollywood ending,… Continue reading

Recent retail sales far weaker than initial estimates, revisions suggest

OTTAWA — Canadian retail sales during the crucial holiday shopping season were… Continue reading

U.S. woman sentenced to life in Valentine’s Day shooting plot at mall

HALIFAX — An American woman who plotted to go on a Valentine’s… Continue reading

Alabama mail-bomber the oldest executed in US modern times

ATMORE, Ala. — An Alabama man convicted of sending mail bombs during… Continue reading

The Latest: It was Putin call that had Trump fuming at Flynn

WASHINGTON — The Latest on former FBI Director James Comey’s memos (all… Continue reading

Boston’s Tuukka Rask, Riley Nash step up in Game 4 win over Leafs

Bruins 3 Maple Leafs 1 TORONTO — The Boston Bruins didn’t need… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month