Sarah Jessica Parker calls Cynthia Nixon’s run ‘exciting’

NEW YORK — Cynthia Nixon’s quest for the governorship of New York state has at least one high-profile fan excited — Sarah Jessica Parker.

Parker said Thursday her former “Sex and the City” co-star would be “right for New York.”

The actress spoke briefly about Nixon’s New York gubernatorial run on the red carpet for the world premiere of her new film, “Blue Night” at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“I’m excited about her candidacy. I’m proud of her. I know she loves this city. She’s born and raised here, and I think a lot of people are excited and enthusiastically supporting her,” Parker said.

Then she added: “I think she’s been great for the conversation.”

“Sex and the City” ran on HBO from 1998-2004 and spawned two films.

Parker has previously endorsed Nixon, along with “Sex and the City” co-star Kristin Davis. Nixon is challenging New York governor Andrew Cuomo in the upcoming Democratic primary.

In “Blue Night,” Parker plays a New York singer who receives disturbing health-related news that makes her reevaluate her life and dreams. It was shot in just 16 days and co-stars Jacqueline Bisset, Common and Renee Zellweger.

Parker said she is proud that she also handled all of the film’s vocals, including a Rufus Wainwright-penned song.

“Yeah, it’s all me. Yeah, even the ambient vocals are me,” Parker said.

John Carucci, The Associated Press