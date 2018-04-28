Saudis apologize for ‘indecent’ images at wrestling event

JIDDAH, Saudi Arabia — Saudi sports officials are apologizing after images of scantily clad women appeared on big screens during a world wrestling event held in the kingdom, which hosted women and children for the first time.

The Saudi General Sports Authority apologized in an online statement Saturday.

Viewers said the broadcast of the World Wrestling Entertainment Inc.’s “Greatest Royal Rumble” was cut off for a few moments as the images played.

The sports authority said there were shots of woman who were “indecent.” It also said it will not show matches involving female wrestlers.

Friday night’s event featured WWE star John Cena and others. It came as the ultra-conservative kingdom is gradually loosening restrictions on public entertainment.

