Scarlett Johansson pulls out of trans drama after backlash

NEW YORK — Scarlett Johansson has pulled out of the film “Rub & Tug” after her plans to portray a transgender man prompted a backlash.

In a statement to Out.com on Friday, Johansson says she’s withdrawing from the project “in light of recent ethical questions raised surrounding my casting.” Last week, Johansson said she would star as Pittsburgh 1970s and ’80s prostitution ring leader Dante “Tex” Gill, who was born Lois Jean Gill but identified as a man.

When transgender actors and advocates questioned the casting, Johansson initially responded with a statement that criticism “can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto and Felicity Huffman’s reps.” All are actors who won acclaim for playing transgender characters.

“Our cultural understanding of transgender people continues to advance, and I’ve learned a lot from the community since making my first statement about my casting and realize it was insensitive,” said Johansson, who added that she had “great admiration and love for the trans community.”

“While I would have loved the opportunity to bring Dante’s story and transition to life, I understand why many feel he should be portrayed by a transgender person, and I am thankful that this casting debate, albeit controversial, has sparked a larger conversation about diversity and representation in film,” the actress added.

Johansson previously came under fire for playing an originally Asian character in the 2017 film “Ghost in the Shell.” That film’s director, Rupert Sanders, was set to also helm “Rub & Tug.” It’s not clear if the film, which Johansson was also producing, will go forward. A representative for Johansson didn’t immediately respond to an email Friday.

New Regency, which was set to produce, also didn’t immediately respond to queries.

Jen Richards, trans activist and creator of the web series “Her Story,” praised Johansson for stepping down.

“If you’re tired of hearing about it, you can’t imagine how tired trans actors are of talking about it,” Richards said on Twitter. “We just want to work. And with more trans and nonbinary people, of all kinds, participating, the work will be a better and richer representation of our world. This is a win.”

Previous story
Red Deer’s Westerner Days music line up for everyone

Just Posted

Red Deer, Central Alberta under severe thunderstorm watch

Meteorologists warn of strong supercells

Tonight’s Ross Street Patio Party moving indoors

Patio party moving into Welikoklad Centre because of poor weather forecast

Explosive Trump interview adds to chaos on 1st British visit

ELLESBOROUGH, England — Bringing chaos with him as he moves across Europe,… Continue reading

Latest photo radar locations released by Red Deer RCMP

Playground zones are a focus

Oregon’s medical marijuana program admits to problems

SALEM, Ore. — The agency overseeing Oregon’s legal medical marijuana industry conceded… Continue reading

WATCH: Bard on Bower starts summer run in Red Deer

Bard on Bower kicked off its summer run with one of William… Continue reading

Red Deer’s Westerner Days music line up for everyone

Lee Aaron, Dear Rouge, Helix, Randi Boulton to take the stage

Red Deer voters split on how Canada should react to American tariffs

Red Deerians are split with how they feel Canada has handled the… Continue reading

Photo: Canola provides a picturesque landscape

The canola is in bloom in Central Alberta. This field of gold… Continue reading

Shake the Lake cancelled in Sylvan Lake

The sport and music festival was planned for the second week in August

Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Yifan Xu of China ousted in Wimbledon semis

LONDON — Gabriela Dabrowski’s run at Wimbledon is over. The Canadian and… Continue reading

FIFA invites rescued Thai boys to London awards event

MOSCOW — The boys soccer team in Thailand rescued from a flooded… Continue reading

Nick Lowe rediscovers roots with Los Straitjackets

PAWLING, N.Y. — Four men who wear Mexican wrestling masks onstage have… Continue reading

Canadian actress Sandra Oh makes Emmys history with ‘Killing Eve’ nomination

TORONTO — Ottawa native Sandra Oh made history Thursday as the first… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month