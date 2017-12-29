FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, Mariah Carey poses for photographers during her hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Carey is returning to ‚“Dick Clark‚’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest‚” after last year’s debacle. They released a joint statement Friday, Dec. 22,2017, acknowledging problems with last year’s show and saying they are thrilled to have “an incredible night of music and celebration‚” planned.(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Seacrest says he’s sure Carey won’t miss NYE gig rehearsal

NEW YORK — Mariah Carey found a way to make her career sparkle after “Glitter.” But can the comeback queen find similar success when she returns to “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” after last year’s debacle?

She is set to perform Sunday in New York City’s Times Square a year after her problematic performance went viral. Carey blamed Dick Clark Productions for technical glitches. They denied the claims and said she didn’t show up to rehearsals.

“Well I haven’t seen her yet this year, but I’ve seen the schedule and there is a rehearsal scheduled, and I’m sure she’ll be there,” host Ryan Seacrest said in an interview with The Associated Press on Friday.

“I have a feeling … she’s (not) going to miss this rehearsal,” co-host Jenny McCarthy added.

During her performance last year, Carey was visibly upset and at times stopped singing, despite a pre-recorded track playing in the background. Afterward, she posted a meme of herself on social media with the message “(expletive) happens.”

“I know everybody felt like, ‘That is not how we want the memory to live on.’ What is the memory we all want? I think it’s to have a crushing performance in Times Square,” Seacrest said. “I don’t know if the idea was hers or ours, but it’s a great idea, and so we’re happy to have her back.”

McCarthy said at first she thought it would not be a good idea to have Carey return.

“And then I said, ‘That’s genius.’ I mean, it’s brilliant for so many reasons, but most importantly, it’s a second chance,” she said.

The show will air on ABC at 8 p.m. EST and will also feature performances from New Orleans, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Imagine Dragons, Britney Spears, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and Shawn Mendes are among those slated to perform.

