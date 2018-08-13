Sean Young under investigation for alleged laptop theft

NEW YORK — Actress Sean Young was under investigation Monday in New York after the alleged theft of two laptops belonging to a production company that fired her from a new film she was directing.

A New York Police Department spokeswoman said no charges have been filed against the 58-year-old star of the 1980s film “Blade Runner.” However, detectives are still looking into the matter.

NYPD Cadet Taylor Cannon said the laptops taken last Thursday from a Queens apartment came with production software for a film Young was directing called “Charlie Boy.”

The actress has acknowledged that she mistakenly took the production laptops instead of her personal ones while retrieving her belongings. In a statement issued last Friday, Young said she had “gathered what I believed to be my property but later discovered I was mistaken.”

She was fired from the film several months ago after a dispute with producers.

Her manager, Gregg Edwards, said Monday that a surveillance video shows her “putting her own table into her own car in the middle of the day.” According to police, the video also shows Young entering and leaving the building accompanied by an unknown man.

Edwards said his client had pre-arranged with the building owner to enter the apartment, and the door was open when she arrived. “She assumed it was open so she could get in,” he said.

Since then, Young said in her statement, she has contacted producer Dominick Martini “to arrange for the 2 laptops to be returned and to pick up my 2 laptops at their earliest convenience but have now been receiving threatening voice mails from Director Timothy Hines who has been releasing untrue slanderous statements to the press.”

Neither Martini nor Hines, who is now directing the film, could immediately be reached for comment Monday.

Young starred in the 1982 film “Blade Runner” alongside Harrison Ford. Also in the 1980s, she appeared in “No Way Out” and “Wall Street,” and more recently on TNT in “The Alienist.”

